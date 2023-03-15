Southern California Hit by Heavy Rain and Record-Breaking Precipitation

Photo by Kourosh Qaffari on Unsplash

Southern California was hit with record-setting rainfall on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding and mudslides in multiple areas. The impact of the continuing precipitation on Wednesday morning left a trail of destruction in its wake.



The city of Oxnard broke a 93-year-old record for March 14 when it received 2.25 inches of rain, shattering the previous record of 1.46 inches. Camarillo, a nearby city that has been struggling with flooding and sinkholes due to the recent storms, also received more than 2 inches of rain.



Los Angeles International Airport was not spared either, as it broke a 40-year-old daily rainfall record of 0.43 inches when it received a whopping 1.97 inches of rain. With all the precipitation, residents are urged to stay vigilant and avoid flooded streets, swollen streams, and creeks, especially in areas with recent burn scars, as they could result in debris flows.



The California Highway Patrol reported that around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the 71 Freeway in Pomona was closed at W. Holt Avenue due to flooding and potholes. Many vehicles were seen pulled over on the motorway with flat tires. The CHP warned drivers to stay off flooded roads to avoid accidents.



The high seas are expected to continue through Wednesday night, with the Central Coast experiencing surf of 8 to 12 feet and 5 to 8 feet elsewhere. The National Weather Service warns of possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the coming days, which could worsen the situation.



The heavy rain and flooding have left many residents stranded, with emergency services working around the clock to rescue people trapped in their homes or vehicles. In some areas, rescue teams have used boats to reach residents stranded in floodwaters.



The Los Angeles County Public Works Department issued an advisory warning of possible debris flows and landslides in areas with recent burn scars. These areas include the Santa Clarita and San Gabriel mountains, where the Bobcat and Ranch fires occurred in 2020.



The recent storms have caused damage to several infrastructure facilities, including power lines and transportation networks. Power outages have been reported in many areas, and several flights have been cancelled or delayed at Los Angeles International Airport due to the heavy rain.



Overall, the record-setting rainfall in Southern California has caused significant damage to property and infrastructure, with many residents forced to evacuate their homes. The authorities have advised people to stay vigilant and avoid flooded areas to prevent accidents and loss of life.