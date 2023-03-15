Toxic Geographical Location and High Traffic Density Blamed for Poor Air Quality in Bakersfield and South LA

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

A recent study published by The Guardian has revealed that California is home to the two cities with the worst air pollution in the United States. The Bakersfield and South Los Angeles areas of the state were found to have the highest levels of PM2.5 particles in the country.

PM2.5 particles are tiny and invisible to the naked eye, but can still have significant impacts on human health if inhaled. According to the World Health Organization, people should not be exposed to levels of PM2.5 pollution that exceed 5 µg/m3.

Unfortunately, both Bakersfield and South Los Angeles exceeded this recommended limit, with pollution levels far higher than what is considered safe. The report was based on data collected from 2011 to 2015, and air quality patterns are likely to have remained steady since then.

Bakersfield, located in Kern County in central California, is an area known for oil and natural gas production. Experts attribute the city's poor air quality to its geographical location, as it is surrounded by mountains that trap toxic farming chemicals, dust, truck and train fumes, and oil-drilling exhaust. Pollution from other parts of the state also blows south, exacerbating the problem.

South Los Angeles, which includes cities like Compton, Maywood, and Paramount, earned its position due to the high number of freeway interchanges, railyards, and warehouses in the area. These factors contribute to the high levels of pollution in the region.

The study also found that the entire Bakersfield area has failed to meet Clean Air Act metrics for the past 25 years, making it one of the most polluted regions in the country. Unfortunately, the rest of California also has a significant air pollution problem, earning it the title of the state with the worst air quality in the US.

While the study only looked at data up to 2015, experts warn that these pollution levels are unlikely to have improved significantly in the years since. As such, residents of these areas, as well as those living in other polluted regions, should take steps to protect their health, such as wearing masks or limiting outdoor activities on high-pollution days.

The study also identified several other cities with significant air pollution problems, including Chicago's South and West Sides, Northwest Indiana, Central Indianapolis, Houston, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Central Pennsylvania, Central Atlanta, Georgia, and Central Birmingham, Alabama.

Improving air quality in these cities and across the country is an ongoing challenge that requires significant effort and investment. While individual actions can help reduce pollution levels, real progress will require large-scale changes to infrastructure and policies that prioritize the health of both people and the planet.