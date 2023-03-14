Hazardous Seas and Gusty Winds Expected in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

Photo by Dillon Groves on Unsplash

Southern California is about to be hit by another storm, which is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to peak within the next 24 hours, and could cause widespread flooding and mudslides in the region. The rainfall rates are expected to reach between 0.5 to 1 inch per hour, with mountainous and foothill areas receiving between 4 and 8 inches of rain in total.



As a result of the hazardous conditions, the National Weather Service is urging the public to take precautions and avoid the high threat of dangerous flooding, particularly in areas near and below recent burn scars. Six Flags Magic Mountain has also announced that it will be closed for the entirety of Tuesday, with tickets purchased for that day being valid for any other day up until December 31, 2023.



The NWS has also issued warnings about gusty winds in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which could reach up to 30 to 50 mph, with isolated gusts of up to 60 mph. Snow is expected to fall above 8,000 feet, but the accumulation is expected to be minimal.



In addition to the land-based hazards, hazardous seas are expected to peak on Wednesday, with waves reaching 8 to 12 feet in the Central Coast, and 5 to 8 feet elsewhere. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the precipitation has been beneficial to California, helping to pull many parts of the state out of drought conditions.



The upcoming storm is just one of many that have hit California in recent years, with the state experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in its history. While the rainfall has provided some relief, it has also brought with it a number of hazards, including flooding, mudslides, and power outages.



To stay safe during the storm, residents are advised to monitor the weather conditions and take appropriate precautions, such as staying indoors and avoiding unnecessary travel. In addition, it is recommended that residents keep an emergency kit on hand, including food, water, and other essential supplies, in case of power outages or other emergencies.



In conclusion, while the upcoming storm will bring much-needed rainfall to Southern California, it is important to take precautions and be aware of the potential hazards. By staying informed and taking appropriate action, residents can stay safe and minimize the impact of the storm on their lives.