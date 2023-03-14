Wet Winter Brings Relief and Concerns as Storm Brings Threats of Flooding and Mudslides to California

Photo by ål nik on Unsplash

Southern California is bracing for another powerful storm that is expected to bring dangerous flash flooding and mudslides to the region. Residents in Santa Barbara County have been warned to be prepared to evacuate, while evacuation warnings are already in effect for areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire burn scars. Officials have announced that evacuation orders will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for all three areas.



In parts of Ventura County, evacuation warnings have already been issued due to the potential for floods and debris flow, and they will remain in effect until Tuesday at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, rainfall is expected to start early on Tuesday morning and increase in intensity throughout the day.



According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals of two to four inches are expected for coastal areas and valleys, while the foothills could see between three to six inches of rainfall. The mountains of southeastern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County may even experience as much as seven inches of rain. The potential for flooding and mudslides is particularly concerning for areas that were affected by wildfires in recent years.



Strong wind gusts, ranging from 20 to 50 miles per hour, may also create hazardous conditions such as downed trees and power lines. Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.



Fortunately, the weather is expected to improve by Wednesday, with cooler and dryer weather forecasted for the following two days. There is a slight chance of showers on Friday and into the weekend, but the NWS has not issued any warnings for those days.



This storm comes as California has already been experiencing a particularly wet winter, which has brought both relief and concerns. While the rainfall has been beneficial in easing the drought conditions, it has also led to problems such as flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas that were impacted by wildfires in recent years.



Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and prepared for any potential hazards that may arise from the storm. It is important to follow evacuation orders if they are issued and to take all necessary steps to protect oneself and one's property.