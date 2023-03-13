"Study Shows Intensity of Drought and Rainfall Increasing Sharply in Past 20 Years"

Photo by Juanita Swart on Unsplash

A new study published in the journal Nature Water has revealed that the intensity of extreme drought and rainfall has increased significantly over the last 20 years. Such weather events are causing widespread damage to infrastructure, crop failure, and even humanitarian crises and conflicts.



Data from a pair of satellites known as GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) was used to measure changes in Earth’s water storage, including groundwater, surface water, ice, and snow. The researchers found that both the frequency and intensity of rainfall and droughts are increasing due to the burning of fossil fuels and other human activities that release greenhouse gases.

Researchers used a novel algorithm to identify where the land is much wetter or drier than normal. The most extreme rains keep happening in sub-Saharan Africa, while the most intense droughts occurred in northeastern South America, the Cerrado region of Brazil, and the ongoing drought in the American Southwest.



A warmer atmosphere increases the rate of water evaporation during dry periods and holds more water vapor, which fuels heavy rainfall events. Infrastructure like airports and sewage treatment plants that were designed to withstand once-in-a-100-year events are becoming more challenged as these extremes happen more often and with more intensity.

The study noted that managing water resources and flood control will require anticipating that wetter extremes will be wetter, and dry extremes will be drier. The drastic swing between extreme drought and unprecedented flooding is becoming common in some regions, leading to “weather whiplash.”



Water stress is expected to significantly affect poor, disenfranchised communities as well as ecosystems that have been underfunded and exploited. Somalia is experiencing its longest and most severe drought, resulting in the deaths of millions of livestock and widespread hunger. Venezuela resorted to nationwide power cuts due to drought conditions affecting water levels in the Guri Dam.

To address the issue, the study recommends using floodwaters to replenish depleted aquifers and improving the health of agricultural soil so it can absorb water better and store more carbon, among other methods.



In conclusion, the study highlights the strong link between climate extremes and rising global average temperatures. Continued global warming will mean more drought and rainstorms that are worse by many measures, making it vital to address the issue with effective solutions.