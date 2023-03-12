"Los Angeles County Beaches Under Advisory for Excessive Contamination from Rainfall"

Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash

Due to heavy rainfall, Los Angeles County beaches have been placed under advisory from Friday to Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. The advisory may be extended if there is further rain activity. The public is advised to refrain from entering the water due to excessive contamination that could lead to public health hazards.



The Department of Public Health in L.A. County has warned that heightened levels of bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other contaminants from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate the ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Officials have also cautioned that people who enter the ocean water during this period could fall ill, especially those with weakened immune systems, children, and the elderly.

The National Weather Service has forecast moderate to heavy rain from Thursday night to Saturday in the L.A. area. Health officials recommend that beachgoers should avoid contact with the ocean water for at least three days after significant rainfall.



For the latest updates and beach advisories from the L.A. County Department of Public Health, visit its website. Additionally, information on current conditions is available through the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

The advisory for excessive contamination in the Los Angeles County beaches is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public during and after heavy rainfall. The accumulation of contaminants in the ocean waters can pose significant health risks, including skin irritation, gastrointestinal illness, and infections.



It is crucial to follow the advice of health officials and avoid entering the ocean water during this period, especially for those with weakened immune systems, children, and the elderly. Taking precautions such as staying out of the water, not consuming seafood caught from these areas, and properly disposing of waste can help minimize the impact of the contamination.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health regularly monitors the water quality in the county's beaches and issues advisories when necessary. It is recommended to stay up-to-date with the latest advisories and closures by checking the department's website and hotline.



As climate change continues to cause extreme weather events, it is crucial to prioritize the health and safety of the public by taking necessary precautions to minimize the impact of contamination on the environment and human health.