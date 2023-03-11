Southern California Braces for Another Storm: Risks and Challenges Ahead

Photo by Constant Loubier on Unsplash

Southern California is set to face another storm on Friday, with heavy rain expected to cause possible flooding in urban and small stream areas, according to the National Weather Service. Despite the anticipated warmer temperatures, the NWS warns that the storm will bring measurable rainfall, which could cause further flooding in areas already impacted by recent storms.

The additional rain could also compound the effects of the recent snowfall in San Bernardino County and other mountainous communities in Southern California. The warmer rain may cause some of the snow to melt, leading to increased runoff and potentially contributing to roof collapses due to the added weight of the snow.

With the ground already saturated, the NWS is urging residents to protect their property and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads. In areas such as the Fish Fire burn area in Duarte, mudflows are a concern, and the city is advising residents to remain alert to changing weather conditions.

Although the storm is predicted to primarily bring rain, some snow is expected at elevations above 10,000 feet, with significant avalanche danger above 5,000 feet. As a result, the NWS advises against travel in mountainous regions.

Despite the expected challenges posed by the storm, there are no restrictions currently in place, but residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

The predicted storm in Southern California is expected to cause significant challenges and risks for residents and travelers alike. With potential flooding, mudflows, and increased avalanche danger, it is crucial for individuals to stay alert and informed about the situation.

While the storm may not bring the same amount of snow as the previous one, the warmer temperatures and increased rainfall pose their own set of dangers. The NWS warns that the existing snow may melt, leading to further runoff and potential damage to buildings and infrastructure.

To avoid potential hazards and damages, the NWS advises individuals to take precautions, such as protecting their property, avoiding travel in mountainous regions, and never trying to cross flooded roads. Residents in affected areas, such as the Fish Fire burn area in Duarte, should remain vigilant and monitor weather conditions closely.

Despite the challenges posed by the storm, residents are encouraged to stay calm and take necessary steps to stay safe. By staying informed and taking precautions, individuals can mitigate potential risks and navigate the storm safely.