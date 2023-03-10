"California Braces for Another Round of Heavy Rain, Wind, and Flooding"

MTU Stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYrew_0lDp6SbZ00
Photo byJack FinniganonUnsplash

Another round of heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and potential flooding is headed towards California, adding to the state's ongoing struggles from earlier storms. Forecasters warn that the flood threat comes from a combination of rain and melting of the snowpack built up by nine atmospheric rivers and later winter storms. This new atmospheric river, known as the "Pineapple Express," stretches from the Pacific to Hawaii and is expected to impact northern and central California the most.

Despite the massive snowpack in high elevations, lower elevations below 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) will see melting and runoff, leading to a "moderate" flood threat, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is also expected to dump heavy snow, up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) in some high-elevation locations.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides about a third of California's water supply, is currently over 18% of the average on April 1, historically its peak. With so much snowfall in the Sierra and other mountain ranges, residents are still struggling to dig out from earlier storms.

In many parts of California, roofs have collapsed, cars have been buried, and roads have been blocked. As a result, Governor Gavin Newsom declared emergencies in 13 of California's 58 counties as of March 1st. In some areas, residents have witnessed the worst storm in decades, with some even claiming it's the worst they've seen in over 30 years.

The heavy snow has also caused problems for ranchers and their cattle. In Humboldt County, authorities have organised an emergency response to feed stranded cattle, many of which are starving due to the harsh weather conditions. Cal Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the California National Guard have all joined forces to provide hay to the stranded cattle in remote mountain fields. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal expressed concern over the situation, noting that they won't know how many cattle have died until the snow melts, but without intervention, it could lead to a catastrophe for the county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Local news# Local article# AtmosphericRiver# FloodThreat# Emergency response

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing, editing, publishing, and promoting content. Promoting new posts using advertisements, emails, social media, and other methods to alert and attract new readers. Advocating and educating others about interests, products, or services.

Los Angeles County, CA
324 followers

More from MTU Stories

"Study Shows Intensity of Drought and Rainfall Increasing Sharply in Past 20 Years"

A new study published in the journal Nature Water has revealed that the intensity of extreme drought and rainfall has increased significantly over the last 20 years. Such weather events are causing widespread damage to infrastructure, crop failure, and even humanitarian crises and conflicts.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

"Los Angeles County Beaches Under Advisory for Excessive Contamination from Rainfall"

Due to heavy rainfall, Los Angeles County beaches have been placed under advisory from Friday to Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. The advisory may be extended if there is further rain activity. The public is advised to refrain from entering the water due to excessive contamination that could lead to public health hazards.

Read full story
1 comments
San Bernardino County, CA

Southern California Braces for Another Storm: Risks and Challenges Ahead

Southern California is set to face another storm on Friday, with heavy rain expected to cause possible flooding in urban and small stream areas, according to the National Weather Service. Despite the anticipated warmer temperatures, the NWS warns that the storm will bring measurable rainfall, which could cause further flooding in areas already impacted by recent storms.

Read full story
Calabasas, CA

California Nonprofit EPIC-FSC Urges Residents to Prepare for the "Big One"

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey, Californians are reminded of the ever-present threat of earthquakes in their own region. While modern homes are designed to withstand powerful quakes, over a million homes built before 1980 may be vulnerable without retrofitting. In response, the nonprofit EPIC-FSC, a coalition of Calabasas residents dedicated to safeguarding homes from natural disasters, has released a list of tips to prepare for the “big one”.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California's Drought Situation Improves, But Water Managers Urge Caution

California's wet and snowy winter has brought good news, with the U.S. Drought Monitor reporting that almost half of the state is no longer experiencing drought conditions. However, water managers are urging caution, pointing out that the entire coastline of California, including major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, are either "abnormally dry" or have no drought classification at all.

Read full story
1 comments
El Monte, CA

Man and Dog Rescue a 4-Year-Old Boy from Stormwater in El Monte

In El Monte, a man and his dog became heroes after rescuing a 4-year-old boy who had fallen into a storm drain. The boy, who has autism and struggles to communicate, had disappeared, prompting his family to frantically search the Rio Vista Veterans Memorial Park where he was last seen.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

"Southern California sees relief from drought conditions after winter storms"

Recent winter storms have brought much-needed relief to Southern California, with many areas now out of drought conditions, at least for the time being. According to the US Drought Monitor, the rainfall and snow from these storms have exceeded annual precipitation averages, resulting in improved moisture levels and reduced dryness in many areas.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

"State of Emergency Declared as San Bernardino Mountain Communities Struggle with Snowstorm Fallout"

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino mountain communities where residents are struggling to access food and medical supplies due to impassable roads caused by a recent snowstorm. The storm dumped more than five feet of snow on the region, making it difficult for plows to clear the roads. As a result, some people have been trapped in their homes without power for nearly a week.

Read full story

"Southern California Hit by Severe Weather: Destruction Caused by Rain, Snowfall, and Powerful Winds"

Severe weather conditions have caused havoc across Southern California, with residents grappling with the aftermath of destruction caused by rain, snowfall, and powerful winds. The inclement weather has caused sinkholes, mudslides, and downed trees and power lines. Many residents are not accustomed to dealing with such extreme weather conditions, which have brought historic amounts of precipitation to the region.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

"San Bernardino Mountain Communities Stranded and Struggling with Heavy Snowfall"

The mountain communities in San Bernardino County are facing severe snowfall, resulting in road closures that have stranded residents and caused supermarkets to run out of supplies. People who managed to leave before the blizzard-like conditions set in are anxious to return home and check on their loved ones and property. However, drivers heading up Highway 18 are only allowed to travel with California Highway Patrol and Caltrans escorts, and the lines are long.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

"Snowstorm Crisis: Mountain Communities in San Bernardino County Stranded and in Desperate Need of Help"

The heavy snow in San Bernardino County has been causing difficulties for mountain communities, with road closures leading to stranded residents and empty store shelves. Those who were able to leave before the onset of blizzard-like conditions are anxious to return home and check on their loved ones and property. However, the lines are long, and only California Highway Patrol and Caltrans escorts are allowed on Highway 18.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"

Southern California is currently experiencing the third phase of a multi-day precipitation event, including rain and snow, which is predicted to continue until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding Your Home Insurance Coverage for Storm Damage in Southern California"

Homeowners in Southern California are likely concerned about their insurance coverage for storm damage amidst the current weather conditions. The good news is that most homeowner policies cover damage caused by rain and wind. Therefore, if you have discovered a leak during this rainy season or have experienced a fallen tree on your property, your insurer might help with the repair expenses.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Beverly Crest homes are threatened by mud and debris flows. 

A mud and debris flow is threatening homes in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Los Angeles Fire Department crews are responding to the 13100 block of Mulholland Drive, where the mud flow has also damaged at least one power pole, officials said.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Back-to-back hurricanes are likely to happen more often, a study finds.

What used to be a rare "one-two punch" of consecutive hurricanes hitting about the same place in the United States weeks apart seems to be happening more often, and a new study says climate change will make back-to-back storms more frequent and nastier in the future.

Read full story

building up cycling endurance

Cycling endurance training is all about getting ready for races.But it also helps keep you fit and healthy for everyday activities too. Even if you ride casually and do not race often, you could still get a lot of benefits from taking on the challenge of training endurance performance in cycling.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County declares a winter storm emergency.

Southern California’s latest batch of wintery weather has led to San Bernardino County officials declaring a state of emergency. The emergency proclamation was made Monday evening, after many residents in the county’s mountain communities spent the weekend stranded or trapped at their homes due to several feet of snow.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Blizzards bring 6 feet of snow to parts of California as state braces for more winter storms

California storm warnings and weather advisories remained in effect Sunday for a substantial portion of the state, as northern and central counties braced for another round of heavy rain and snow in and around the sprawling Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

Tornadoes spotted in Oklahoma, Kansas as strong gusts strike Midwest

Tornado sightings were reported in Oklahoma and Kansas as a powerful storm carrying strong gusts moved from Texas' panhandle Sunday evening. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect in Oklahoma as of early Monday morning. At least two tornadoes were spotted in Oklahoma City, and damage was reported in the Norman and Shawnee areas, according to FOX Weather. Widespread gusts ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour were reported in southwest Oklahoma. A tornado took down trees and power lines and damaged a home in the city of Liberal, Kansas. and wind gusts of 114 miles per hour were recorded in Hall County, Texas. Other gusts in Amarillo and El Paso exceeded 70 miles per hour, and one person was injured in El Paso County's Fort Bliss after they were blown off their feet. El Paso's 71 mile per hour winds made for the seventh-strongest gust recorded in the city.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy