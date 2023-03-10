"California Braces for Another Round of Heavy Rain, Wind, and Flooding"

Photo by Jack Finnigan on Unsplash

Another round of heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and potential flooding is headed towards California, adding to the state's ongoing struggles from earlier storms. Forecasters warn that the flood threat comes from a combination of rain and melting of the snowpack built up by nine atmospheric rivers and later winter storms. This new atmospheric river, known as the "Pineapple Express," stretches from the Pacific to Hawaii and is expected to impact northern and central California the most.

Despite the massive snowpack in high elevations, lower elevations below 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) will see melting and runoff, leading to a "moderate" flood threat, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is also expected to dump heavy snow, up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) in some high-elevation locations.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides about a third of California's water supply, is currently over 18% of the average on April 1, historically its peak. With so much snowfall in the Sierra and other mountain ranges, residents are still struggling to dig out from earlier storms.

In many parts of California, roofs have collapsed, cars have been buried, and roads have been blocked. As a result, Governor Gavin Newsom declared emergencies in 13 of California's 58 counties as of March 1st. In some areas, residents have witnessed the worst storm in decades, with some even claiming it's the worst they've seen in over 30 years.

The heavy snow has also caused problems for ranchers and their cattle. In Humboldt County, authorities have organised an emergency response to feed stranded cattle, many of which are starving due to the harsh weather conditions. Cal Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the California National Guard have all joined forces to provide hay to the stranded cattle in remote mountain fields. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal expressed concern over the situation, noting that they won't know how many cattle have died until the snow melts, but without intervention, it could lead to a catastrophe for the county.