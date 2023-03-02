California's Drought Situation Improves, But Water Managers Urge Caution

California's wet and snowy winter has brought good news, with the U.S. Drought Monitor reporting that almost half of the state is no longer experiencing drought conditions. However, water managers are urging caution, pointing out that the entire coastline of California, including major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, are either "abnormally dry" or have no drought classification at all.



Although California's drought situation has improved considerably in the last three months, when virtually the entire state was in drought, it's too early to celebrate just yet. Water agencies, serving millions of people, agriculture, and industry, were earlier warned to expect only a fraction of the requested allocations.

Atmospheric rivers that hit the state from late December through mid-January brought a series of storms that built a massive Sierra Nevada snowpack, thereby improving California's soil moisture and streamflow levels. Late February storms increased the snowpack even more, but water managers caution that the state's years-long drought is not yet over.

California's 500-plus groundwater basins still lag behind, with many rural areas still experiencing water supply challenges, particularly those communities relying on groundwater supplies that have been depleted due to prolonged drought. According to Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resources Manager with California's Department of Water Resources, a single wet year would not be sufficient to substantially improve groundwater levels at a statewide scale.

Looking ahead, Jones said reservoirs used for flood control and water should start to fill up as early as mid-March when spring runoff begins. She added that water supply forecasts, streamflow runoff, and the resulting reservoir storage gains would be key metrics to follow as the state moves into the snowmelt period, with reservoir operators attempting to optimize their storage.