Beverly Crest homes are threatened by mud and debris flows. 

Photo by USGS on Unsplash

A mud and debris flow is threatening homes in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are responding to the 13100 block of Mulholland Drive, where the mud flow has also damaged at least one power pole, officials said.

Mud fell down the yard and hillside of one home in the area, bringing down trees and compromising a power pole, aerial video from Sky5 showed. “No injury or physical entrapment has been reported. Occupants of homes nearest the incident are being calmly evacuated as a precaution,” LAFD said in an alert. Mulholland Drive will be closed to traffic between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, consider an alternate route and expect congestion and delays. The incident occurred amid a series of damaging winter storms. Aside from the rain, powerful winds have led to downed trees and power outages throughout Southern California.

Coastal areas and valleys are expected to receive 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain through Wednesday, with higher totals expected in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 miles per hour are possible, the NWS said.

In Brentwood, a large eucalyptus tree fell onto power lines and across the road at 12660 Montana Ave. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews worked into the morning to repair the damage. The road remained closed as of 6 a.m.

The overnight rain and mountain snow were part of the second wave of a storm system moving through Southern California.