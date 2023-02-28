Back-to-back hurricanes are likely to happen more often, a study finds.

MTU Stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlkR7_0l2KcTpg00
Photo byNASAonUnsplash

What used to be a rare "one-two punch" of consecutive hurricanes hitting about the same place in the United States weeks apart seems to be happening more often, and a new study says climate change will make back-to-back storms more frequent and nastier in the future.




Using computer simulations, scientists at Princeton University calculate that the deadly storm duet that used to happen once every few decades could happen every two or three years as the world warms from the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas, according to a study in Monday’s Nature Climate Change.




Louisiana and Florida residents have already felt it.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida blasted Louisiana with 150 mph winds. Just 15 days later, a weakening Nicholas came nearby, close enough for its wind, rain, and storm surge to add to the problems, said study co-author Ning Lin, a risk engineer and climate scientist at Princeton. Her research looked not only at the storms themselves, but also at the problems that back-to-back hurricanes caused for people.




The Ida-Nicholas combo came after Louisiana was hit in 2020 by five hurricanes or tropical storms: Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta, and Zeta. Laura was the biggest of those, packing 150 mph winds.




After Laura, relief workers had set up a giant recovery centre in the parking lot of a damaged roofless church when Delta approached, so all the supplies had to be jammed against the building and battened down for the next storm, said United Way of Southwest Louisiana President Denise Durel.




“You can’t imagine. You’re dumbfounded. "You think it can’t be happening to us again,” Durel recalled 2 1/2 years later from an area that is still recovering. “The other side of it is that you can’t wish it upon anyone else either.”




Florida in 2004 had four hurricanes in six weeks, prompting the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration to take note of a new nickname for the Sunshine State—"The Plywood State,” from all the boarded-up homes.




“We found a trend,” Lin said. “Those things are happening. "They're happening more often now than before.”




There’s a caveat to that trend. There haven’t been enough hurricanes and tropical storms since about 1950, when good recordkeeping started, for a statistically significant trend, Lin said. So her team added computer simulations to see if they could establish such a trend, which they did.

Lin’s team looked at nine U.S. storm-prone areas and found an increase in storm hazards for seven of them since 1949. Only Charleston, South Carolina, and Pensacola, Florida, didn’t see hazards increase.




The team then looked at what would happen in the future using a worst-case scenario of increasing carbon dioxide emissions and a more moderate scenario in line with current efforts worldwide to reduce greenhouse gases. In both situations, the frequency of back-to-back storms increased dramatically from current expectations.

The reason isn’t storm paths or anything like that. It’s based on storms getting wetter and stronger from climate change, as numerous studies predict, along with sea levels rising. The study looked heavily at the impacts of storms rather than just the storms themselves.




Studies are split on whether climate change means more or fewer storms overall, though. But Lin said it’s just the nastier nature and size that increase the likelihood of back-to-back storms hitting roughly the same area.

Any increase in the frequency of storms in the past was likely due to a reduction in traditional air pollution rather than human-caused climate change; when Europe and the United States halved the amount of particles in the air since the mid-1990s, it led to 33% more Atlantic storms, a NOAA study found last year. But any future increase will likely be more from greenhouse gases, said two scientists who weren’t part of the study.




"This is very bad news for people in danger," said Kristen Corbosiero, a hurricane scientist at the University of Albany who was not involved in the study, in an email.“We (scientists) have been warning about the increase in heavy rain and significant storm surges with landfalling TCs (tropical cyclones) in a warming climate, and the results of this study show this is the case.”




Corbosiero and four other hurricane experts who weren’t part of the study said it made sense. Some, including Corbosiero, say it is hard to say for sure that the back-to-back trend is already happening.




Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State University, said the emphasis on worsening effects on people was impressive, with storm surge from rising seas and an increase in rainfall from warmer and stronger major hurricanes.

“You have to have faith and be able to move forward." "You've just got to be in constant motion,” Durel, the Louisiana United Way president, said. “Our neighbours mean much more than wallowing in aggravation.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hurricane# Weather# Local news# Local article# Climate change

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing, editing, publishing, and promoting content. Promoting new posts using advertisements, emails, social media, and other methods to alert and attract new readers. Advocating and educating others about interests, products, or services.

Los Angeles County, CA
233 followers

More from MTU Stories

California State

California's Drought Situation Improves, But Water Managers Urge Caution

California's wet and snowy winter has brought good news, with the U.S. Drought Monitor reporting that almost half of the state is no longer experiencing drought conditions. However, water managers are urging caution, pointing out that the entire coastline of California, including major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, are either "abnormally dry" or have no drought classification at all.

Read full story
1 comments
El Monte, CA

Man and Dog Rescue a 4-Year-Old Boy from Stormwater in El Monte

In El Monte, a man and his dog became heroes after rescuing a 4-year-old boy who had fallen into a storm drain. The boy, who has autism and struggles to communicate, had disappeared, prompting his family to frantically search the Rio Vista Veterans Memorial Park where he was last seen.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

"Southern California sees relief from drought conditions after winter storms"

Recent winter storms have brought much-needed relief to Southern California, with many areas now out of drought conditions, at least for the time being. According to the US Drought Monitor, the rainfall and snow from these storms have exceeded annual precipitation averages, resulting in improved moisture levels and reduced dryness in many areas.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

"State of Emergency Declared as San Bernardino Mountain Communities Struggle with Snowstorm Fallout"

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino mountain communities where residents are struggling to access food and medical supplies due to impassable roads caused by a recent snowstorm. The storm dumped more than five feet of snow on the region, making it difficult for plows to clear the roads. As a result, some people have been trapped in their homes without power for nearly a week.

Read full story

"Southern California Hit by Severe Weather: Destruction Caused by Rain, Snowfall, and Powerful Winds"

Severe weather conditions have caused havoc across Southern California, with residents grappling with the aftermath of destruction caused by rain, snowfall, and powerful winds. The inclement weather has caused sinkholes, mudslides, and downed trees and power lines. Many residents are not accustomed to dealing with such extreme weather conditions, which have brought historic amounts of precipitation to the region.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

"San Bernardino Mountain Communities Stranded and Struggling with Heavy Snowfall"

The mountain communities in San Bernardino County are facing severe snowfall, resulting in road closures that have stranded residents and caused supermarkets to run out of supplies. People who managed to leave before the blizzard-like conditions set in are anxious to return home and check on their loved ones and property. However, drivers heading up Highway 18 are only allowed to travel with California Highway Patrol and Caltrans escorts, and the lines are long.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

"Snowstorm Crisis: Mountain Communities in San Bernardino County Stranded and in Desperate Need of Help"

The heavy snow in San Bernardino County has been causing difficulties for mountain communities, with road closures leading to stranded residents and empty store shelves. Those who were able to leave before the onset of blizzard-like conditions are anxious to return home and check on their loved ones and property. However, the lines are long, and only California Highway Patrol and Caltrans escorts are allowed on Highway 18.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"

Southern California is currently experiencing the third phase of a multi-day precipitation event, including rain and snow, which is predicted to continue until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding Your Home Insurance Coverage for Storm Damage in Southern California"

Homeowners in Southern California are likely concerned about their insurance coverage for storm damage amidst the current weather conditions. The good news is that most homeowner policies cover damage caused by rain and wind. Therefore, if you have discovered a leak during this rainy season or have experienced a fallen tree on your property, your insurer might help with the repair expenses.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Beverly Crest homes are threatened by mud and debris flows. 

A mud and debris flow is threatening homes in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Los Angeles Fire Department crews are responding to the 13100 block of Mulholland Drive, where the mud flow has also damaged at least one power pole, officials said.

Read full story

building up cycling endurance

Cycling endurance training is all about getting ready for races.But it also helps keep you fit and healthy for everyday activities too. Even if you ride casually and do not race often, you could still get a lot of benefits from taking on the challenge of training endurance performance in cycling.

Read full story
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County declares a winter storm emergency.

Southern California’s latest batch of wintery weather has led to San Bernardino County officials declaring a state of emergency. The emergency proclamation was made Monday evening, after many residents in the county’s mountain communities spent the weekend stranded or trapped at their homes due to several feet of snow.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Blizzards bring 6 feet of snow to parts of California as state braces for more winter storms

California storm warnings and weather advisories remained in effect Sunday for a substantial portion of the state, as northern and central counties braced for another round of heavy rain and snow in and around the sprawling Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

Tornadoes spotted in Oklahoma, Kansas as strong gusts strike Midwest

Tornado sightings were reported in Oklahoma and Kansas as a powerful storm carrying strong gusts moved from Texas' panhandle Sunday evening. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect in Oklahoma as of early Monday morning. At least two tornadoes were spotted in Oklahoma City, and damage was reported in the Norman and Shawnee areas, according to FOX Weather. Widespread gusts ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour were reported in southwest Oklahoma. A tornado took down trees and power lines and damaged a home in the city of Liberal, Kansas. and wind gusts of 114 miles per hour were recorded in Hall County, Texas. Other gusts in Amarillo and El Paso exceeded 70 miles per hour, and one person was injured in El Paso County's Fort Bliss after they were blown off their feet. El Paso's 71 mile per hour winds made for the seventh-strongest gust recorded in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Another Wet Storm is On Its Way, Here's What to Know

After a massive winter storm swept through the Southern California region, bringing heavy rainfall and multiple inches of snow, another is already on its way. This next storm won't be as impactful as the previous one, but it will still bring some scattered showers and fresh snow.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy