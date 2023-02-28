building up cycling endurance

Photo byViktor BystrovonUnsplash

Cycling endurance training is all about getting ready for races.But it also helps keep you fit and healthy for everyday activities too. Even if you ride casually and do not race often, you could still get a lot of benefits from taking on the challenge of training endurance performance in cycling.




Help improve your power and stamina in cycling and overall.

There are a number of things that can be done to improve your strength and stamina within your cycling training plans. This can help you get to the front of the pack, improve your racing times and performance, and give you an edge at times during races when others start to flag. You will also start to enjoy the race more as it hurts you less!

One of the main muscle groups you use when cycling is, of course, in your legs. There are a lot of exercises you can include in your training to help build stamina and strengthen those leg muscles. This will then positively impact your cycling endurance. A good one you can get quite creative with is the leg squat, especially one-legged squats.




Some ideas might include sitting on a chair or a raised flat surface if you are at the gym, stretching one leg out, and then trying to stand without allowing the leg you stretched out to touch the floor. When you've mastered that and gained strength, you can add ankle weights to increase the challenge and your strength.Then you can mix it up, sometimes with and sometimes without.

Hill climbs are another great way to boost endurance performance in cycling. Work on hill climbs first, then add weighing yourself down to make it harder, and see if you can get up without changing gears.Each time you reach the top of the hill, go back down and repeat the process, increasing the number of times you can do this.

Use a good coach to achieve your cycling goals.

A good way to improve your cycling endurance is to also employ the help of someone who knows what they are talking about in the form of a good coach. Make sure they have experience with cycling or triathlon training and that they can offer you training that you can fit into your everyday life. They should design a training plan that is specific to you and your needs. Whether you are racing, want to join a cycling club, or just want to improve your performance, a coach could really help.

Summary

What is important when you want to build up your cycling endurance is to create an achievable training regime and build up the process so your stamina and strength increase over time. This way you avoid injuries and have much better success. There is nothing you cannot achieve if you are ready to work for it!

