Another Wet Storm is On Its Way, Here's What to Know

Photo by LADWP

After a massive winter storm swept through the Southern California region, bringing heavy rainfall and multiple inches of snow, another is already on its way.

This next storm won't be as impactful as the previous one, but it will still bring some scattered showers and fresh snow.

This next storm is expected to bring some morning showers to the LA Basin area, only lasting a few hours before clearing out before lunchtime, until another round of rain returns in the late night. That same pattern will continue into Tuesday.

NBC4's forecaster Shanna Mendiola says that snowfall and rainfall will not be as much but will still increase overall totals.

The storm will stick around until about Wednesday and clear out before the weekend.

Local

Over the last few days, some mountain areas received over seven feet of snow, and lower-level elevation areas saw close to 11 inches of rain.

Hail was also reported in some areas of Los Angeles, including near the Hollywood sign, Carson, and Santa Monica.

Hundreds of residents lost power as a result of high winds, downed powerlines, and fallen trees.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, LADWP tweeted that they had made "significant progress" and had restored power to about 40,000 customers.

Caltrans issued many driving conditions became dangerous due to flooding and ice.

The 5 Freeway was closed Saturday through the Grapevine. As of Sunday afternoon, it was reopened, and CHP units began escorting vehicles through.