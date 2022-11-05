Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen

November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter

Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.

A spokespersons for KY America First stated "Stuart Owen was in no way responsible for the mailer, for Armstrong to falsely imply that he had anything to do with it is simply false. Owen had reached out to our committee chairman when he learned of the possible mailer, in fact he had asked the committee chairman not to send out a mailer that was tough on Armstrong as he was trying to run a positive campaign." The statement went further to say "The KY America First Committee voted to proceed with the mailer because it felt the voters of Mt. Washington should be aware of the extremist views of Mr. Barry."

Barry in fact contributed as recent as 6 months ago to two of the more radical Democrats running for US Congress. Including Jessica Cisneros from Texas who is an attorney that specializes in defense of illegal immigrants and fought Former President Trump's Border Wall. Also Armstrong recently contributed to Holly McCormack from Georgia running for US Congress. McCormack is running on a platform of pushing the "New Green Deal".

The mailer went after Armstrong for having even a more extremist approach of mask mandates than Andy Beshear. Even after Beshear's mask mandate ended Armstrong mandated Mt. Washington citizens had to wear a mask to enter City Hall.

Barry failed to address the most stunning revelation from the mailer that stated he was banned from the banking industry for unethical practices.

For his part Stuart Owen is trying to stay on a positive and constructive message even though Armstrong is falsely attacking him. Owen believes his law enforcement background will improve the safety and security of Mt. Washington citizens. Owen is a conservative and not afraid to say it.

Given the perception of a lot of big city "Democrat Mayors" a lot of voters have a negative perception of a liberal Democrat as mayor. Armstrong did indeed switch to Independent in the last 3 months just prior to the election.

Armstrong has not denied any of the allegations in the mailer and neither candidate returned messages for comment prior to publication. The election is Nov. 8th.

Stuart Owen Candidate For Mt. Washington Mayor Social Media Post