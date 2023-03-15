Mudslides wreak havoc on Southern California's La Brea Avenue

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

Southern California was hit by yet another storm, causing multiple mudslides in Baldwin Hills that snarled traffic and trapped vehicles on late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. La Brea Avenue was particularly affected, with footage from the scene showing the extent of the damage caused.



One of the largest mudslides occurred at around 2 a.m. Wednesday on La Brea, just north of Don Lorenzo Drive. Unfortunately, northbound traffic had to be halted after several vehicles were caught in the debris. Tow crews were summoned to help remove at least two cars that had become stuck in the mud.



Another mudslide happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, impacting the 5200 block of El Mirador Drive. In this instance, debris flowed from the back of a property facing Punta Alta Drive, exacerbating the situation.



These incidents were just the latest in a series of mudslides to affect Southern California in recent weeks. The state has already experienced significant rainfall, causing saturated hillsides and increasing the risk of mudslides. Officials have warned residents to take necessary precautions and stay alert during these unpredictable weather conditions.



The National Weather Service has also issued several warnings and advisories for residents of Southern California, alerting them to the potential for more mudslides, flooding, and landslides. The authorities have advised people to stay away from creeks and rivers, keep an eye on the weather forecast, and evacuate if necessary.



As the storm continues to move across Southern California, residents are advised to remain vigilant and take extra precautions to stay safe. With the unpredictable nature of the weather, it is crucial to heed all warnings and advisories issued by local authorities.