San Bernardino County Waives Fees for Repair and Rebuilding of Structures Damaged by Winter Storms

Photo by Mike Kienle on Unsplash

The residents of San Bernardino County's mountain communities have been facing the brunt of historic winter storms for the past three weeks. Finally, a small glimmer of hope has arrived in the form of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors' unanimous decision to waive plan review and permit fees of up to $5,000 for property owners looking to repair or rebuild damaged structures.



The Board has allocated $500,000 of the $10 million emergency response fund created on March 1 to fund this waiver, which will be available for each structure. Board of Supervisors Chair and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, whose jurisdiction was hit the hardest by the storms, said, "This waiver is important for the recovery of our mountain communities. As our businesses and residents rebuild, we need to ensure that we eliminate as many additional burdens as possible."



More rain is expected in the area through Wednesday night, which may create a fast stream of stormwater runoff that can damage drain systems. Therefore, residents have been advised to utilize sandbags and ensure their gutters and downspouts are clear of debris.



The weight of the past storms' snowfall accumulation has caused severe damage to many local homes and businesses, which exceeded what most structures were designed to withstand. As a result, county inspectors have red-tagged 29 structures as too damaged to be inhabited and yellow-tagged another 27 structures for limited occupancy.



To support locals in repairing and rebuilding damaged structures, the San Bernardino County Land Use Services Department has established a Storm Response Team. The department plans on expediting the plan review and permit process to hasten recovery efforts.



Apart from the rebuilding waivers, the county is undertaking various other relief efforts, including providing mountain residents with free food, water, and other necessary supplies at five Commodity Points of Distribution. The county has also set up a donations program to channel relief from donors ranging from national corporations to individuals. A prescription delivery program has been put in place to ensure prescribed medications reach mountain residents who cannot travel to a pharmacy. Additionally, the county's snow removal reimbursement program reimburses residents and businesses up to $500 for the cost of hiring a professional to remove snow from their properties.



For more information, residents can visit the San Bernardino County snow information website or contact the storm response call center at 909-387-3911, which is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors' efforts to support residents in their time of need is commendable. This relief will go a long way in alleviating the financial burden of repairing or rebuilding damaged structures.

















