San Bernardino County Waives Fees for Repair and Rebuilding of Structures Damaged by Winter Storms

MT Story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTXKg_0lJJYok400
Photo byMike KienleonUnsplash

The residents of San Bernardino County's mountain communities have been facing the brunt of historic winter storms for the past three weeks. Finally, a small glimmer of hope has arrived in the form of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors' unanimous decision to waive plan review and permit fees of up to $5,000 for property owners looking to repair or rebuild damaged structures.

The Board has allocated $500,000 of the $10 million emergency response fund created on March 1 to fund this waiver, which will be available for each structure. Board of Supervisors Chair and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, whose jurisdiction was hit the hardest by the storms, said, "This waiver is important for the recovery of our mountain communities. As our businesses and residents rebuild, we need to ensure that we eliminate as many additional burdens as possible."

More rain is expected in the area through Wednesday night, which may create a fast stream of stormwater runoff that can damage drain systems. Therefore, residents have been advised to utilize sandbags and ensure their gutters and downspouts are clear of debris.

The weight of the past storms' snowfall accumulation has caused severe damage to many local homes and businesses, which exceeded what most structures were designed to withstand. As a result, county inspectors have red-tagged 29 structures as too damaged to be inhabited and yellow-tagged another 27 structures for limited occupancy.

To support locals in repairing and rebuilding damaged structures, the San Bernardino County Land Use Services Department has established a Storm Response Team. The department plans on expediting the plan review and permit process to hasten recovery efforts.

Apart from the rebuilding waivers, the county is undertaking various other relief efforts, including providing mountain residents with free food, water, and other necessary supplies at five Commodity Points of Distribution. The county has also set up a donations program to channel relief from donors ranging from national corporations to individuals. A prescription delivery program has been put in place to ensure prescribed medications reach mountain residents who cannot travel to a pharmacy. Additionally, the county's snow removal reimbursement program reimburses residents and businesses up to $500 for the cost of hiring a professional to remove snow from their properties.

For more information, residents can visit the San Bernardino County snow information website or contact the storm response call center at 909-387-3911, which is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors' efforts to support residents in their time of need is commendable. This relief will go a long way in alleviating the financial burden of repairing or rebuilding damaged structures.








Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Local news# Local article# San Bernardino# Weather

Comments / 0

Published by

Innovative blogger with an ability to write on any topic. Adopts well to feedback and edits quickly for fast turnarounds. offers exceptional skills in interviewing, researching and writing memorable features stories successful.

Los Angeles County, CA
61 followers

More from MT Story

California State

California Set to Dry Out in April After Recent Storms, But Beware of More Rain in Store

Good news for Californians who are tired of the constant rain - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center has released a new forecast for the month of April, indicating below-average chances of rain and snow for the state. However, before we can start celebrating, it's important to note that there are a few caveats to this prediction.

Read full story

Mudslides in Baldwin Hills Leave Homes on Edge as Residents Brace for More Storms

As a powerful storm swept through Southern California on Tuesday night, it caused severe rainfall that led to multiple mudslides in Baldwin Hills. The heavy downpour resulted in several homes being on the brink of destruction while trapping cars in the sludge.

Read full story
Ventura County, CA

Lifting of Emergency Water Restrictions: Southern California Reservoirs Filling Up

Residents of Southern California can now easily track the amount of rainfall they've received this winter, thanks to an interactive map provided by the Ventura County Public Works Agency. The map displays season-to-date rainfall totals for dozens of locations throughout the metropolitan Los Angeles area, including the City of L.A., Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties. The rainfall totals, which have exceeded two feet in many areas since the start of the water year on October 1, 2022, have helped replenish reservoirs and groundwater aquifers in the region.

Read full story
Orange County, CA

Orange County declares local state of emergency

Amid an onslaught of winter storms that have battered Southern California, the Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency. The declaration comes as officials are particularly concerned about the neighborhood of Dover Shores in Newport Beach where at least one home is dangerously close to sliding into the Back Bay and endangering the stability of the entire block.

Read full story

Mudslides wreak havoc on Southern California's La Brea Avenue

Southern California was hit by yet another storm, causing multiple mudslides in Baldwin Hills that snarled traffic and trapped vehicles on late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. La Brea Avenue was particularly affected, with footage from the scene showing the extent of the damage caused.

Read full story
California State

"California's Water Supply Boosted by Winter Storms, But More Rain on the Way"

On Friday, California was hit by a new atmospheric river, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Flood advisories and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for areas around the San Francisco Bay, the central coast, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Although Southern California experienced lighter rain, the storm raised the threat of flooding and disrupted travel.

Read full story
6 comments

Family Photography: Capturing Your Precious Memories

Family photography is a timeless art that has been cherished by families for generations. Family portraits capture special moments and memories that we can look back on and share with loved ones for years to come. In this article, we will explore the importance of family photography, how to prepare for a family photo shoot, and the benefits of hiring a professional family photographer. Whether you're looking to capture a special moment with your loved ones or to create a lasting family heirloom, family photography is the perfect way to do so.

Read full story

Maternity, Newborn and Child Photograph

The birth of a child is a life-changing event that transforms the lives of the parents forever. From the first moment of discovering the pregnancy, to the labor and delivery, and the first few days with the newborn, it is a whirlwind of emotions that can be overwhelming. One way to preserve the memories of this special time is through capturing maternity and newborn photos. In this article, we will discuss the importance of capturing these special moments through photography.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Holiday travel tips: Frequent flyer shares five wise ways to travel better this season

The holidays are just about here — which means increased travel for millions of Americans. Whether people will be traveling to see their loved ones or jet-setting away from home for weekend getaways, the travel bug is hitting many Americans.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy