"California's Water Supply Boosted by Winter Storms, But More Rain on the Way"

On Friday, California was hit by a new atmospheric river, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Flood advisories and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for areas around the San Francisco Bay, the central coast, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Although Southern California experienced lighter rain, the storm raised the threat of flooding and disrupted travel.

The atmospheric river, nicknamed the “Pineapple Express,” brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii. It melted lower parts of the huge snowpack built up in California’s mountains by nine atmospheric rivers early in the winter and later storms fueled by a blast of arctic air. The snowpack at high elevations was expected to absorb the rain, but snowmelt was expected at elevations below 4,000 feet (1,219 meters), forecasters said.

Prior to the storm, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in 21 counties in addition to earlier declarations for 13 counties. He requested a presidential emergency declaration to authorize federal assistance. California’s Department of Water Resources also activated its flood operations center.

Evacuation warnings were issued in advance for various foothill and mountain communities prone to flooding and mudslides. An evacuation order was in place for a small number of central coast residents who live below a levee near Oceano in San Luis Obispo County. Water releases for flood control purposes were underway or planned for some reservoirs that were depleted during three years of drought and have been filling with the winter’s extraordinary rains and snowfall.

Releases were scheduled to begin late Friday morning from the state’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, which collects water from the Feather River in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the northern Sacramento Valley. Ted Craddock, deputy director of the State Water Project, expressed confidence in the 1960s-era Oroville Dam, where thousands of people had to evacuate in 2017 after heavy runoff collapsed the main spillway and the emergency spillway began to erode.

The spillway has been reconstructed to modern standards, and we’re very confident that it will be able to pass the flows that are coming into Lake Oroville,” he said.

Forecasters warned that mountain travel could be difficult to impossible during the latest storm. At high elevations, the storm was predicted to dump heavy snow, as much as 8 feet (2.4 meters) over several days. California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack, which provides about a third of the state’s water supply, is more than 180% of the April 1 average, when it is historically at its peak.

California appeared to be “well on its way to a fourth year of drought” before the early winter series of storms, State climatologist Michael Anderson said. “We’re in a very different condition now,” he said.

In recent days, residents have struggled to dig out from earlier storms that brought record-breaking snowfall to many mountain areas. In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, a late February storm reached blizzard status, causing roofs to collapse, cars to be buried, and roads to be blocked. This week, firefighter-paramedics began delivering prescription medications to residents who are still unable to leave their homes.

On the far north coast, Humboldt County authorities organized an emergency response to feed starving cattle stranded by snow. Cal Fire and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters began dropping hay bales to cattle in remote mountain fields last weekend, and then the California National Guard was called in to expand the effort.

Another atmospheric river is already in the forecast for early next week, and a third appears to be taking shape over the Pacific.

