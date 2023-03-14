Heart Diseases Continue to be a Leading Cause of Death in America and it continues to rise

Heart diseases have been a leading cause of death in the United States for decades, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and the rising threat of cancer, heart diseases still account for a significant portion of deaths in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart diseases caused around 655,000 deaths in the United States in 2020. This accounted for approximately 24% of all deaths in the country that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfuUC_0lIhipg200
690 K deaths of heart disease , which is twice is more than COVID19 deathsPhoto byhttps://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7014e1.htm

It appears that there was an increase in deaths due to heart disease in the United States in 2021 compared to the previous year. The provisional mortality data released by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics’ (NCHS) National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) indicates that heart disease remained one of the leading causes of death in 2021, along with cancer and COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRc6z_0lIhipg200
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7014e1.htmPhoto byhttps://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7014e1.htm

So why is Americans experiencing such a high rate of heart disease?

Various factors are at play, including poor lifestyle choices, genetic predisposition, and lack of access to healthcare. However, one of the most significant factors is poor diet and lack of exercise.

The Standard American Diet, which is high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats, is a major contributor to heart disease. Many Americans lack exercise and sedentary lifestyles also contribute to the problem. Additionally, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and stress can all contribute to heart disease.

One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

The statistics surrounding heart disease are staggering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. In 2020, about 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease, accounting for 1 in every 5 deaths.

Heart disease is a costly illness, with the United States spending approximately $229 billion annually from 2017 to 2018 on healthcare services, medicines, and lost productivity due to death. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing 382,820 people in 2020. Approximately 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older have CAD, which accounts for about 7.2% of the population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5nU2_0lIhipg200
Average number of daily deaths in the United States among the leading causes of death from March 2020 to September 2022Photo byhttps://www.statista.com/statistics/1254560/leading-causes-of-death-in-the-us-average-number-daily/

So what can be done to combat this ongoing issue?

It is important to note that heart diseases are not a death sentence. With proper treatment and management, many individuals with heart disease can live long and healthy lives. However, prevention and early detection are key to reducing the impact of heart disease on the American population.

Heart diseases continue to be a significant issue in the United States. The statistics from 2020 show that it is still the leading cause of death in the country. Poor lifestyle choices and lack of access to healthcare are some of the factors that contribute to the problem. Education, awareness, and preventative measures are necessary to reduce the impact of heart disease on the American population.

By taking steps to live a healthy lifestyle and seeking regular medical care, individuals can help prevent heart diseases and reduce their risk of heart-related complications.

What are your thoughts on this? Why are there such a high number of heart diseases?

I am a Social Media Marketer, Photographer, and Believe in the Right attitude and mindset. Ten years ago, I started my Marketing and Blogging Journey. Back then, I had no idea that ten years later, It will be my full-time work and business. Now I help other entrepreneurs, business owners, and startups make RIGHT marketing decisions. To do well with your business, you need first a RIGHT MINDSET, then work ethic, a business & MARKETING launch. Whatever comes next is a bonus, but everything starts from the mindset. In my stories, you will find helpful information on starting a business and taking care of your mind and health—my advice and mistakes I have made—also, all the updates from Social Media Marketing, branding, and how to stand out.

