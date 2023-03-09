Twitter Files Reveal Censorship of Expert Medical Opinions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nancy Mace: Then what gave you the right to CENSOR DOCTORS EXPERT OPINION ?? Photo by https://twitter.com/rose_k01/status/1623403555800621056?lang=en

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, it's becoming increasingly clear that censorship has significantly shaped the public discourse surrounding the virus.

Yes, another topic on COVID censorship, but one that's crucial. Today, we have evidence and files that reveal how real information from doctors was censored during the pandemic when it comes to our health. Thanks to recent news from Matt Taibbi and his team, who are uncovering information about Twitter and censorship, we now know that Twitter isn't the only platform involved. Even when there are studies about how COVID originated or effective ways to treat it, platforms like Facebook label it as misinformation.

While Twitter is not the only platform engaging in censorship, it has become a key focus of Taibbi's reporting. In a recent video, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina confronted Twitter's Chief Legal Officer, Vijaya Gadde, about the platform's policies and actions during the pandemic.

Mace questioned whether Twitter, or anyone on the platform, had the medical expertise to censor a doctor's expert opinion.

Nancy Mace: "May I ask of you where did you go to medical school? "

Ms Gadde replies. " I did not go to a medical school?"



She pointed out that Twitter had censored doctors who were educated at some of the best institutions in the world, such as Harvard and Stanford.

Nancy Mace continues: "That`s what I thought. Why do you think you or anyone else on Twitter has the medical expertise to censor a doctor`s expert opinion?

Ms. Gadde replied: Our policies regarding Covid, were designed to protect individuals."

Nancy Mace said: " You guys censored Harvard-educated doctors, Stanford-educated doctors. Doctors that are educated in the best places in the world? And you silenced those voices."

Nancy Mace continues from there by asking: "Did the US government ever contact you or anyone at Twitter to pressure Twitter to moderate or censor certain tweets? YES OR NO?"

Ms. Gadde said: We have a program, continuing we received legal demands to remove content from the platform. From the US government and governments all around the world. Those are published on 1/3 party websites, and anyone can review it.

Just the information from Wikipedia about Ms. Gadde. :

Gadde earned nearly $17 million in 2021 as Twitter's chief legal officer, and earned roughly $7.3 million in 2020.[18]

Following the announcement of the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk in 2022, Gadde received renewed attention. Musk contested the existing policies of Twitter, saying the platform should only remove content if required by the law, and criticized Gadde for the decision to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden.

Nancy Mace ended the conversation by saying: "Thank god for Matt Taibbi and Elon Musk for allowing us to see the world, but that Twitter was basically a subsidiary of the FBI. "

Mace also asked whether the US government had ever pressured Twitter to moderate or censor certain tweets. Gadde responded that Twitter had received legal demands to remove content from the US government and other governments worldwide. These demands are published on third-party websites for anyone to review.

The revelations about Twitter's censorship practices are concerning, especially regarding medical expertise and advice.

With all that aftermath going on since the Covid pandemic outbreak, people must have access to accurate information and opinions from experts in the field. Social media platform censorship hinders this effort, and transparency and accountability must become a priority.