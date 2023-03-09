What are Twitter Files and is Matt Taibbi right that are in danger of losing First Amendment rights..

Matt Taibbi's opening statement on the Twitter Files and the censorship industrial complex: Photo by Matt Taibbi's opening statement on the Twitter Files and the censorship industrial complex:

But why are we talking today about Twitter Files and Matt Taibbi?

"Are you interested in deep diving into what censorship and manipulation was going on at Twitter?

Taibbi also observed that the story's significance became clearer once other journalists, including Michael Shellenberger and Bari Weiss, joined him in exposing Twitter's previously undisclosed internal communications. The collective effort of these journalists shed further light on the actions and motives of Twitter, making it a story of greater importance.

Twitter Files have exposed instances of censorship by the White Houses of both former President Trump and President Biden, as well as the office of Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California.

Furthermore, the files have highlighted Twitter's "blacklisting" of prominent conservatives, provided insights into Trump's suspension from the platform, and shed light on Twitter's close relationship with the FBI. Journalist Matt Taibbi has delved deep into the media's enthusiastic support of Hamilton 68, a supposed "dashboard" that gave a false impression of significant Russian bot activity.

Matt Taibbi said: "The original promise of the Internet was that it might democratize the exchange of information globally. A free internet would overwhelm all attempts to control information flow, its very existence a threat to anti-democratic forms of government everywhere. What we found in the Files was a sweeping effort to reverse that promise and use machine learning and other tools to turn the internet into an instrument of censorship and social control. Unfortunately, our own government appears to be playing a lead role." - watch the full video here.

MONITOR ALL TWEETS COMING FROM TRUMP'S PERSONAL ACCOUNT/BIDEN'S PERSONAL ACCOUNT"

As part of Twitter's internal communications, it was revealed that the company had instructed its employees to monitor all tweets from former President Trump's and current President Biden's personal accounts. This directive highlighted Twitter's willingness to exercise significant control over the public discourse by closely monitoring high-profile accounts.

When reporters accessed Twitter's internal documents, referred to as #TwitterFiles, last year, they initially focused on the company's apparent power above the government. The documents revealed how Twitter could shape public discourse by selectively censoring content and banning users who violated its policies. This was a significant development as it showcased the potential for social media companies to wield significant influence over society.

But what did we now know? Regarding our freedom of speech, we do not have it. We did see that over the COVID time, they were taken off the platform or banned when someone said something that did not align with Government.

