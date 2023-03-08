International Women`s day It's hard to believe that less than 100 years ago, women in the US were denied for citizenship

MsBirgith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBbFE_0lBKsMRN00
International Women`s day

Happy International Women's Day! Today, we celebrate the achievements and progress of women worldwide and reflect on the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender equality. In honor of this special day, let's look at some interesting historical facts about women and their contributions to society.

One area where women have made significant progress in recent years is the US economy.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, women now make up almost half of the US workforce, and their participation rate has increased steadily over the past few decades. However, there is still a significant gender pay gap in the US, with women earning only 82 cents for every dollar earned by men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsL4z_0lBKsMRN00
Civilian labor force by sexPhoto byhttps://www.dol.gov/agencies/wb/data/lfp/civilianlfbysex

The gender pay gap varies by occupation, with some industries and professions having larger gaps than others.

For example, female financial managers earn only 66% of what their male counterparts earn, while female physicians and surgeons earn 72% of what male physicians and surgeons earn. However, there are also some occupations where women actually earn more than men, such as personal financial advisors and wholesale and retail buyers.

Another important milestone in the history of women's rights in the US was the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, which granted women the right to vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28s7aA_0lBKsMRN00
Women to votePhoto byElement5 DigitalonUnsplash

The suffrage movement had been active for decades before this, with women such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Alice Paul leading the charge for equal voting rights. It's hard to believe that less than 100 years ago, women in the US were denied this basic right of citizenship.

In addition to these well-known facts, there are also many surprising and lesser-known stories of women's achievements throughout history. For example, did you know that:

  • Ada Lovelace, a British mathematician and writer who lived in the early 19th century, is considered to be the world's first computer programmer. She wrote the first algorithm designed to be processed by a machine, and her work laid the foundation for modern computer science.
  • During World War II, women in the Soviet Union made up nearly 40% of the civilian workforce and played a crucial role in the war effort. They worked in factories, on farms, and in hospitals, and many also served as snipers, pilots, and other combat roles.
  • Katherine Johnson, an African-American mathematician who worked for NASA in the 1960s, calculated the trajectories for the first human spaceflight and the Apollo 11 moon landing. Her contributions were essential to the success of these missions, but her work was largely unrecognized until the Hidden movie Figures brought her story to light.

These are just a few examples of the many amazing women who have made a difference in the world throughout history.

On this International Women's Day, let's celebrate their achievements and continue to work towards a future where women have equal opportunities and rights in all areas of society.

