Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police arrest 23 on terrorism charges among with a lawyer A lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

MsBirgith

Atlanra Antifa attacPhoto byDekalb Country`s Sheriff`s office

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement outlining the events of March 5, 2023, when "a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers."

The suspects changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at officers.

Including a Lawyer from the Southern Poverty Law Center

A lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was among the 23 suspects arrested and charged with domestic terrorism following violent clashes in Atlanta on Sunday. The protests were organized in response to a planned training facility for police officers in the city, and demonstrators hurled bricks and Molotov cocktails at officers while setting cars on fire.

Thomas Webb Jurgens, a 28-year-old lawyer representing the SPLC, was acting as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) when he was arrested. The SPLC stated on Monday, confirming Jurgens' arrest but arguing that it was not evidence of any crime but rather an example of heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters.

Jurgens was among nearly two dozen suspected Antifa extremists arrested for attacking the police training center under construction in Atlanta.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican Congresswoman, proposed designating Antifa as a terror group following the Atlanta "Cop City" incident. According to Watters, Antifa lived in treehouses in the woods where police were building their new training center in Georgia, calling themselves the "Forest Defenders."

They argued that they were protesting environmental racism but, in reality, were trying to eliminate cops.

When police began to remove the forest defenders from the trees, one of their members, known as "Little Turtle" Tortuguita, started shooting at cops. A state trooper was seriously wounded, and "Little Turtle" was killed.

What is ANTIFA ?

Based on Wikipedia Antifa is : Antifa, short for "anti-fascist," is a loosely affiliated movement of left-wing activists who oppose fascism, white supremacy, and other forms of far-right extremism.

They use direct action and protest tactics to confront and disrupt the activities of groups and individuals they deem to be promoting these ideologies. Antifa has no centralized leadership structure or specific ideology; its members come from various backgrounds and political beliefs. Some people criticize Antifa for using violence and confrontational tactics, while others view them as a necessary counterforce against dangerous and hateful ideologies.

While protests are a crucial tool for raising awareness and driving change, violent clashes with police can lead to criminal charges and potentially harm the movement's broader goals.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between law enforcement and demonstrators across the United States. While protests are a crucial tool for raising awareness and driving change, violent clashes with police can lead to criminal charges and potentially harm the movement's broader goals. All involved parties must remain peaceful and nonviolent to ensure their message is heard without endangering themselves or others.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you agree with this movement and what happened?

I am a Social Media Marketer, Photographer, and Believe in the Right attitude and mindset.

