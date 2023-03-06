Intense Full Moon in Virgo Energy, zodiac sign horoscope

Full moon in March Photo by Msbirgith

It`s time for a new Full Moon. Do you feel the intense energy, or how do you feel overall? The full moon in Virgo on March 7, 2023, is the last full moon of the astrological year, and it's an excellent opportunity to reflect, release, and manifest. Each zodiac sign will experience this lunar event differently, so it's essential to understand what this full moon means for you.

This cash flow magic is to awaken the energy of abundance in your Aura, which would bring financial happiness and wealth to your life! It is best to do this during the Full Moon because energies are amplified often. 🌕

The full moon is the strongest during the 6th. -8th. March!

Aries Full moon predictions Photo by Msbirgith

For Aries, the full moon in Virgo is an excellent time to focus on your health and well-being.

This lunar event reminds you to care for your body, mind, and spirit. It's also an excellent time to finish any projects you've been working on.

For Aries, the full moon in Virgo on March 7, 2023, will shine its light on your sixth house, which is associated with health and service. As Virgo rules this house, you can expect a double dose of its energy during this lunar phase. This full moon is a great time for you to take a closer look at your daily routine and assess the state of your physical health.

This full moon is also good for Aries to declutter and organize their living spaces. Clearing out clutter and unnecessary items will improve your energy levels and make room for new opportunities. Additionally, this is an excellent time to review your work habits and consider how to be more productive and efficient in your daily tasks.

Taurus March Full moon predicitons Photo by Msbirgith

Taurus, this full moon is all about your relationships.

This is a time to evaluate your personal and professional partnerships and let go of any toxic relationships. It's an excellent time to strengthen the bonds with those who support and love you.

For the passionate Taurus, the full moon in Virgo on March 7, 2023, will land in your fifth house of romance, expression, and creativity. Love and passion will be at the forefront of your mind during this lunar phase. You may experience intense emotions regarding your creative direction, relationships, and even your children if you have them.

In addition to love and romance, the full moon in Virgo also highlights your creative expression. This is an ideal time for Taurus to tap into their artistic talents and explore new avenues of creativity. You may find that expressing yourself through art, music, or writing brings you great joy and fulfillment.

Furthermore, if you have children, this full moon may highlight issues related to parenting or your relationship with them. Use this time to reflect on your role as a parent and consider ways to deepen your connection with your children.

Full moon in Gemini Photo by Msbirgith

For Gemini, the full moon in Virgo is an excellent time to focus on your finances.

This is a time to re-evaluate your budget, find new ways to save and invest in yourself. It's an excellent time to focus on your career and set new goals.

The full moon in Virgo on March 7, 2023, lands in your fourth house of home and roots, Gemini. While you are known for your outgoing and social nature, this moon will have you feeling more domestic and introspective than usual. You might find yourself craving a quiet night in with loved ones, or perhaps even feeling inspired to declutter and spruce up your living space.

As you bask in the cozy comforts of home, this full moon also allows you to delve into your subconscious and examine any emotional baggage that may be weighing you down. Don't be afraid to express your true feelings and be honest with yourself and those closest to you. This can be a powerful time for healing and releasing any pent-up emotions.

While you may be tempted to keep to yourself during this introspective time, remember that communication is key. Take the time to connect with loved ones and share your thoughts and feelings. This will deepen your relationships and help you gain clarity and understanding about your emotional landscape. Trust your heart to lead the way; you will emerge from this full moon with renewed peace and purpose.

Cancer full moon predictions Photo by Msbirgith

Cancer, the full moon in Virgo, is an excellent time to focus on your home and family.

This lunar event is a reminder to connect with your loved ones, spend time with them, and make memories. It's also an excellent time to declutter and organize your space.

Cancer you may find yourself focusing on ways to be more resourceful in your daily life. Being a cardinal sign, you are always brimming with innovative ideas, and this lunation brings forth solutions to any communication or mindset issues that may have been hindering your productivity.

For some of you, the focus may shift towards reorganizing things with your siblings, peers, or local community. This could be an excellent time to strengthen your bonds with those around you and work towards a common goal.

However, Mars in Gemini may trigger restlessness in your 12th house, leading to feelings of impatience and frustration. But do not worry, as Uranus is bringing unexpected insights and potential opportunities to explore in your extended community. Embrace this chance to try something new and connect with people who share similar interests.

Leo Full moon in march Photo by Msbirgith

Leo, this full moon is all about your creativity and self-expression.

This is a time to pursue your passions, explore new hobbies, and showcase your talents. It's an excellent time to let your light shine and share your gifts with the world.

As the planets align in 2023, you will find yourself getting grounded in regards to your finances. This Full Moon will bring attention to your money-making abilities and spending habits. It's time to evaluate the system you've created around your financial responsibilities and see what needs improvement. This lunation will shed light on any areas that require attention and allow you to take a more practical approach to your finances.

However, the catch is that go-getter Mars will be charging up your 11th house of social contributions, which could cause a lack of patience and a desire to propel forward. You may feel the urge to take on new projects, but lack clarity on the foundation of your personal and professional commitments. This is where you need to harness the freedom-loving essence of Uranus and take the lead.

This is an excellent time to focus on your career and make positive changes. You have the potential to achieve great success, but it's essential to stay grounded and be practical in your approach. Take the time to evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, and use them to your advantage.

Virgo Full moon in March Photo by msbirgith

For Virgo, the full moon in your sign is a time to focus on yourself.

This is a time to let go of self-doubt, insecurities, and negative self-talk. It's an excellent time to practice self-care, set new goals, and manifest your dreams.

As you reflect on the new moon in your sign that occurred on August 27, 2022, consider how much you've grown in terms of your mind, body, and soul. This Full Moon in 2023 will highlight your progress and allow you to celebrate your achievements.

However, with Mercury (your ruling planet) transiting through Pisces and your seventh house of agreements, compromise, and significant others, you're being encouraged to discern between your personal needs and progress versus that of others. This is a time to focus on your relationships and find a healthy balance between your own desires and the needs of those around you.

Mars may ignite the fire regarding matters of your career and sense of authority. But, with the help of Uranus, you could begin to look at things from a different perspective. Try not to overthink matters of notoriety and reputation; instead, focus on the big picture.

Full moon predictions for Libra Photo by Msbirgith

Libra, the full moon in Virgo is an excellent time to focus on your spiritual practice.

This is a time to connect with your higher self, meditate, and set intentions. It's an excellent time to tap into your intuition and trust your inner wisdom.

As we approach the full moon, your well-being becomes a top priority. You may feel the need to retreat and catch up on rest, despite having to tend to your day-to-day responsibilities. Don't be afraid to take a step back and focus on yourself. This is an essential time to prioritize your mental and physical health.

If you have children or a creative project, balancing these responsibilities with your need for rest may be challenging. Mars in Gemini is challenging the sun and the moon, which could cause tension and frustration. Remember to take things one step at a time and prioritize your self-care.

On a brighter note, Uranus is shaking things up in your eighth house of intimate unions. You may want to break free from a relationship or shared investment. This could be a significant change, and it's essential to ask yourself if it's worth the sacrifice. Take the time to evaluate your priorities and make the best decision for yourself.

Scorpio full moon Photo by Msbirgith

Scorpio, this full moon is all about your social connections.

This is a time to connect with friends, network, and build relationships. It's an excellent time to let go of any grudges, forgive, and heal any past wounds.

As the Full Moon approaches, you're taking a closer look at the foundation of a community affair or the logistics surrounding your visions of the future. You may recognize what needs improvement in this area of your life or gain awareness of a possible solution from a friend of a friend. Focusing on your long-term goals and evaluating the steps needed to reach them is essential.

However, Mars in Gemini is squaring off with the sun and moon, creating tension regarding contractual agreements. This could create stress, especially if you're interested in exploring opportunities to harness your creative talents, skills, and abilities. It's crucial to remain calm and focused during this time and evaluate all options before making any decisions.

This Full Moon is an opportunity to gain clarity on your long-term goals and take steps towards achieving them. You may need to adjust your plans or seek input from others, but ultimately, it's up to you to make the best decision for yourself.

Full moon in Sagittarius Photo by Msbirgith

For Sagittarius, the full moon in Virgo is an excellent time to focus on your career.

This is a time to evaluate your professional goals, set new ones, and take action. It's an excellent time to network, build relationships, and showcase your skills.

As the Full Moon approaches, it's time to get clear on your long-term goals and create a solid action plan. While you may prefer going with the flow, this lunation brings awareness to career matters and your sense of authority. You may have been longing for solutions or trying to cultivate a healthy work-life balance, and now you're gaining insight into the next steps needed to move forward.

However, with Mars in Gemini charging up your relationship sector, you may find yourself less patient than usual with work peers and significant others. Staying focused on your goals while maintaining healthy relationships is important. Be mindful of your communication style and try to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Remember that your success depends on your ability to work well with others. Take the time to listen to their ideas and concerns, and be open to feedback. By working collaboratively, you can achieve great things.

Capricorn march full moon predictions Photo by Msbirgith

Capricorn, the full moon in Virgo is an excellent time to focus on your personal growth.

This is a time to learn new things, expand your knowledge, and explore new experiences. It's an excellent time to step out of your comfort zone and embrace change.

As a Capricorn, you are known for your practicality and steadfastness in pursuing your goals. However, the full moon in Virgo encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and consider other options. This lunation may bring new information to light about a sibling or someone in your immediate environment. You may also learn more about your peers or your local neighborhood.

It can be tempting to overthink the logistics of any new information that comes your way. But the key to maximizing this full moon is to be open and receptive to the possibilities. Consider all options and keep an open mind, even if they are not part of your usual strategy or process.

At the same time, Mars in Gemini is charging up your sixth house of productivity and daily routines. This may create a challenge as you try to balance your need for practicality with the urge to take action. Feeling like your productivity is being slowed down can be frustrating, but don't lose your patience. Focus on what needs to be done, one step at a time, and don't let yourself get overwhelmed by the big picture.

Take advantage of the full moon in Virgo to review your plans and consider new options. Remember that it's okay to step outside your usual strategy and that hidden opportunities may be waiting for you. Stay focused and patient in pursuing your goals, and you'll be able to make the most of this powerful lunar event.

Aquarius full moon Photo by Msbirgith

Aquarius, this full moon is all about your finances.

This is a time to focus on your budget, find new ways to save, and invest in yourself. It's an excellent time to set new financial goals and take action towards achieving them.

Get ready to take a closer look at your partnerships and relationships, as this month’s full moon in Virgo brings insight into the details surrounding your current or future exchanges. This could be the perfect time to assess what needs to be improved in this area of your life.

However, with Mars serving as a focal point in this moon’s T-Square, it’s important to recognize where your desires could potentially be getting in the way of your commitment to a significant other. Whether it’s financially or in terms of your sense of security, make sure you meet your significant other halfway, or at least hold space to stay organized.

This is not a time for making impulsive decisions, Aquarius. Take your time to consider all the details and implications of any partnerships or relationships you’re considering. Trust your instincts and listen to your intuition. Remember to stay grounded and focused, even when emotions are running high.

Take this opportunity to communicate openly and honestly with your significant other about your needs and expectations. This could lead to a deeper understanding and greater harmony in your relationship.

Overall, use this full moon in Virgo to gain clarity and insight into your partnerships and relationships. Stay grounded, focused, and open-minded, and you’ll be on your way to building strong, long-lasting connections.

Pisces full moon Photo by Msbirgith

For Pisces, the full moon in Virgo is an excellent time to focus on your relationships.

This is a time to connect with loved ones, build new relationships, and let go of any toxic ones. It's an excellent time to open your heart and embrace love.

The full moon is bringing your attention to your committed relationships, whether personal or professional. Compromise is the key to maintaining a healthy relationship, and you're being encouraged to find a practical solution for any ongoing issues. With Neptune and the sun in your sign, it's easy to get lost in daydreams and possibilities, but now is the time to focus on creating a productive action plan.

Be aware that Mars, the planet of action, will be the focal point in a T-Square, which could create friction in your personal life, particularly with your family. It's important to set healthy boundaries without losing your cool.

Remember to prioritize your needs and well-being, but also remember the importance of compromise and maintaining healthy relationships. Trust your intuition and find a balance between your personal desires and the needs of others.

Do you feel the energy? Which sign are you?