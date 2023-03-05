Walmart is closing all the stores in Portland due the high retail theft and it will affect 600 employees.

walmart Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

The closure of all Walmart stores in Portland is a significant event that will impact approximately 600 employees who will be losing their jobs.

While Walmart has not explicitly stated that crime and theft are the reasons for the closure, the CEO did mention that theft was higher than ever before. With Portland experiencing a high property crime rate and larceny, these factors likely influenced Walmart's decision. The Walmart Ceo told CNBC That theft is an issue that is higher than ever.

The issue of retail theft in Portland is not a new one. Last year, local businesses expressed their dissatisfaction with the city's approach to handling the issue. With over 27,100 reports of larceny in the city from January 2022 to January 2023, it's clear that this is a problem that needs to be addressed. However, it's important to note that Walmart is not the only business affected by retail theft in Portland.

Walmart will close its doors in Portland by march 24th.

The closure of Walmart stores in Portland will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the affected employees and the community as a whole. Walmart is a large retailer, and its closure will leave a void in the market that may be difficult to fill. This could impact other local businesses, as customers may shop online or travel outside the city to shop at Walmart stores.

The closure of Walmart stores in Portland also raises larger questions about the impact of crime on businesses and communities.

While the issue of retail theft is not unique to Portland, the high crime rate in the city may make it more difficult for businesses to operate and succeed. It's important for local government and law enforcement to work together to address these issues and create a safer environment for businesses and residents alike.

The closure of Walmart stores in Portland is a significant event that will impact many people. While the exact reasons for the closure are unclear, likely, the high rate of theft and property crime in the city played a role. This event highlights the need for communities to address crime issues and work together to create a safer environment for businesses and residents.