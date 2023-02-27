Wounded Knee, SD

Support the Native Americans - Reflecting on the Wounded Knee Occupation 50 Years Later

MsBirgith

Reflecting on the Wounded Knee Occupation 50 Years Later

On February 27, 1973, a group of Native American activists, including members of the American Indian Movement (AIM), descended on the town of Wounded Knee in South Dakota.

The occupation of Wounded Knee was a response to a number of grievances, including corruption within tribal leadership and the U.S. government's failure to uphold Native American treaties.

The site of the occupation held deep historical significance for the Lakota people. In 1890, U.S. troops massacred hundreds of Lakota men, women, and children in the same location.

For the activists who occupied Wounded Knee, the site represented a painful past and a symbol of resilience and resistance.

The occupation lasted for 71 days, making it the longest civil disorder in U.S. Marshals Service history. Federal authorities responded with force, including exchanging gunfire with protesters. Two Native American men were killed, and many others were arrested and wounded.

Today, fifty years after the occupation of Wounded Knee, the fight for Indigenous rights and sovereignty continues.

Native American communities still face systemic inequalities and injustices, including high rates of poverty, violence, and lack of access to basic resources.

Despite these ongoing challenges, the legacy of the Wounded Knee occupation lives on as a symbol of Native American resilience and resistance. The occupation helped galvanize the movement for Indigenous rights across the United States and continues inspiring activists today.

As we reflect on the significance of the Wounded Knee occupation fifty years later, it is important to remember the importance of language, spirituality, and culture in Native American communities. These elements are integral to the identity and resilience of Indigenous peoples, and their preservation and protection are crucial in the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

