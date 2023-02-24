"National Day of Hate" - Law enforcement in the US is warning that Neo-Nazi groups are spreading hate.

Share love not hate Photo by Dan Edge on Unsplash

In a concerning development, Twitter has seen the hashtag #Nationaldayofhate gain viral attention in recent hours, revealing that Neo-Nazi groups are planning a disturbing event against Jewish communities. The so-called National Day of Hate, set to take place tomorrow, has sparked outrage and calls for action to condemn such acts of bigotry.

The question remains: why do individuals seek to spread hatred and target specific cultures in this way?

National Day of hate Photo by Tony - Resistance @TonyHussein4

This event is not yet confirmed, but law enforcement are warning to watch out for any groups.

The United States is again facing a disturbing rise in antisemitic sentiments, as Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist groups plan a "National Day of Hate" against Jews this Saturday.

According to internal police memos and reports from antisemitism watchdogs, online organizers encourage individuals to engage in biased and hateful actions such as dropping banners, placing stickers and flyers, and scrawling graffiti.

Jewish groups and law enforcement agencies have called for increased vigilance during the Sabbath, with additional patrols around New York and New Jersey synagogues. The New York City Police Department's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau has also issued a "Situational Awareness Alert" to heighten awareness of potential hate-related incidents.

New York City Police Department Photo by New york City Police Department

It is essential to address the systemic normalization of Jew-hatred in the west and end this unacceptable behavior.

Hate against any race or violence is not the America we should support.

We are a diverse nation with different religious and cultural backgrounds, and none of these actions are acceptable.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to stay tuned for upcoming information and to stay safe. Let us work together to promote unity and reject hate in all its forms.