Substance use disorder continues to take lives across the country, Florida is expanding the CORE network.

Substance use disorder is a serious issue that continues to claim people's lives across the country.

In Florida alone, over 8,000 citizens lost their lives to overdose in 2021, with the vast majority of those deaths being attributed to opioids. This crisis has prompted the need for a coordinated care system, and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network is stepping up to provide just that.

The CORE Network is the first of its kind in the United States and is expanding to 17 counties in Florida.

This network is designed to eliminate the stigma associated with addiction and treat Substance Use Disorder as a disease, with the same level of continuous care that one would receive for any other life-threatening condition. The system is geared towards providing help to those struggling with addiction, as well as improving care and combating the opioid epidemic.

Deputy Sec. Dr. Kenneth Scheppke emphasizes that overdose statistics have exceeded car crash statistics. As a result, a coordinated system of care is needed to help reduce the number of deaths from substance use disorder. He also notes that the death rate has dropped significantly every time the CORE system has been implemented.

One of the most alarming statistics is the rate of fentanyl-related deaths, which has risen by almost 800% since 2015. This shows that the opioid epidemic is not slowing down and that we need to manage this life-threatening disease like any other. The CORE system is intended to help individuals navigate the challenging process of recovery and not just provide a cure but also provide hope and help.

The CORE Network provides a comprehensive approach to treating Substance Use Disorder, with a focus on coordinated care, treatment, and recovery. It offers a range of services, including assessment, medication-assisted treatment, counseling, and support for mental health issues. The system also provides support for individuals in recovery, including peer support and access to social services.

The CORE Network is a critical step in the fight against the opioid epidemic, and its expansion to 17 counties in Florida is a significant move towards helping more people who are struggling with substance use disorder.

With a coordinated system of care, those who are struggling with addiction can get the help they need to recover and lead healthier happier lives.

By treating Substance Use Disorder as a disease, we can eliminate the stigma and provide those who need it with the care and support they deserve.