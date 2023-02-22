Health Alert on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Safety issued by Florida Surgeon General.

In Florida alone, there was a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports after the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to an increase of 400% in Photo by Florida Health Gov

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for healthcare professionals worldwide. A sense of urgency initially drove the response to this global crisis, but as time passed, it became crucial to rely on data to chart a future path forward.

Let`s dive into the recent data and discover what this graph tells us and whether the vaccine was as safe as they told us from the beginning.

WHAT IS VAERS?

VAERS is a national vaccine safety surveillance program that collects and analyzes reports of adverse events that occur after vaccination. VAERS is an important tool in vaccine safety monitoring and helps to identify possible safety concerns associated with vaccines. VAERS reports can be submitted by anyone, including patients, healthcare providers, and vaccine manufacturers.

The State Surgeon General in Florida recently highlighted a substantial increase in VAERS reports after the release of COVID-19 vaccines.

The data showed a 1,700% increase in VAERS reports from Florida alone after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, compared to an overall increase of 400% in vaccine administration for the same time period. Moreover, reporting life-threatening conditions increased by over 4,400%, a novel increase not seen during the 2009 H1N1 vaccination campaign.

Several studies have uncovered potential risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

One study found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events such as:

1. Including coagulation disorders

2. Acute cardiac injuries

3. Bell’s palsy

4. Encephalitis

The risk was estimated to be 1 in 550 individuals, much higher than other vaccines. Another study found an increased risk of acute cardiac arrests and other acute cardiac events following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Finally, a study assessed the risk of thromboembolic and thrombocytopenic events related to COVID-19 vaccines and found preliminary evidence of an increased risk of both coronary disease and cardiovascular disease.

The State Surgeon General in Florida has highlighted a significant increase in VAERS reports following the release of COVID-19 vaccines, underscoring the need for additional research to better understand the potential risks associated with these vaccines.

As more information becomes available, it is crucial that healthcare professionals remain transparent and provide their patients with accurate information to make informed decisions about their health.

