For years, we have been told that counting our calories is the key to losing weight.

However, it turns out that the calories we consume are not always accurate, and they may not be the best indicator of our weight loss progress. There is mounting evidence that counting calories may be ineffective for losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

It turns out the secret ingredient is Glucose.

According to biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, the real culprit of weight gain and poor health is not the number of calories we consume but the amount of glucose in our system.

Glucose is a simple sugar that our body uses as fuel. When we eat foods high in sugar or carbohydrates, our body produces insulin to regulate our glucose levels.

However, when we consume too much glucose, our body struggles to regulate it, leading to many health problems.

The good news is that we can manage our glucose levels without giving up the foods we love. In her book Glucose Revolution, Inchauspé presents ten simple hacks to help balance our glucose levels and reverse the symptoms associated with high glucose levels.

These hacks are based on cutting-edge scientific research and her own pioneering work in the field.

One of Inchauspé's key insights is that the order in which we eat our foods can significantly impact our glucose levels.

For example, eating protein and vegetables before consuming carbohydrates can help regulate glucose levels, leading to effortless weight loss. Similarly, consuming a small amount of healthy fat before a meal can help reduce cravings and prevent overeating.

Inchauspé also emphasizes the importance of eating the right kinds of carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates, such as white bread and sugar, are quickly broken down by the body, leading to a rapid increase in glucose levels. In contrast, complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains and vegetables, are digested more slowly, leading to a more gradual increase in glucose levels.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Inchauspé argues that we don't need to give up dessert to maintain healthy glucose levels.

By including a secret ingredient in our desserts, such as cinnamon or vanilla, we can help regulate our glucose levels and enter fat-burning mode.

Counting calories may not be the best way to manage weight and improve health. Instead, we should focus on managing our glucose levels through simple hacks that are based on the latest scientific research.

By following Inchauspé's tips, we can improve all areas of our health, including our sleep, cravings, mood, energy, skin, weight, and even slow aging.

So let's ditch the calorie counting and embrace the power of balancing our blood sugar.

