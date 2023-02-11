Minneapolis, MN

A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack

MsBirgith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCXqd_0kkLbylV00
A Ukrainian Refugee living in Minneapolis was robber at gun pointPhoto byTwitter

Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.

The refugee expressed how the experience was financially devastating for him and very scary.

Many people on social media responded to this incident by saying that it was a sad reality of America. However, this should not be the case. America should be a country where people can feel safe and secure, no matter their background or status. It's essential to remember that every individual has their own struggles and that $700 may not seem like a lot to some, but it can mean everything to someone trying to survive.

It is heartening to hear that many people have reached out to offer help to the Ukrainian refugee who was robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis. If you are interested in helping him, watch his full video over here:

It's important to not generalize or stereotype people based on their race or ethnicity. We should focus on building a society that is inclusive, understanding, and empathetic towards everyone. No one deserves to be robbed or experience any form of violence or discrimination.

Incidents like this one should not be accepted as the norm in America. Instead, we should strive towards creating a better, safer, and more welcoming society for everyone.

Let's focus on treating each other with kindness, empathy, and respect, and not let incidents like this divide us.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ukrainian refugee# story# robbery

Comments / 78

Published by

I am a Social Media Marketer, Photographer, and Believe in the Right attitude and mindset. Ten years ago, I started my Marketing and Blogging Journey. Back then, I had no idea that ten years later, It will be my full-time work and business. Now I help other entrepreneurs, business owners, and startups make RIGHT marketing decisions. To do well with your business, you need first a RIGHT MINDSET, then work ethic, a business & MARKETING launch. Whatever comes next is a bonus, but everything starts from the mindset. In my stories, you will find helpful information on starting a business and taking care of your mind and health—my advice and mistakes I have made—also, all the updates from Social Media Marketing, branding, and how to stand out.

3K followers

More from MsBirgith

Big Love Horoscope for Singles, will you find your love of your life in 2023

Valentine's Day, the day of love and romance, can be a lonely experience for those who are single. While there is nothing wrong with being alone, having a partner who loves and supports you can make life more enjoyable.

Read full story
18 comments

Happy Valentine`s day, beautiful love messages to send your loved one today

Happy Valentine's Day! This special day is dedicated to love and romance and is the perfect opportunity to express your feelings to that special someone. Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, family, or friends, it's a great time to show them how much they mean to you.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Ohio Train Crash in East Palestine, explaining the chemical aspect of the Ohio train disaster

It has been over 10 days, and people from Ohio have become more concerned about their health and safety to return home. On February 3, a 150-car freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, carrying hazardous chemicals and other materials. The incident forced hundreds of people to evacuate the town for several days, as the company vented and burned carcinogenic chemicals from the cars involved in the fiery crash.

Read full story

Russia and China Consider Common Currency to Reduce Dependence on the US Dollar

Information is circulating that Russia and China are secretly working together to undermine the dominance of the US dollar in the global economy. This is believed to be achieved through the creation of a new currency that is backed by gold. The idea is that Russia and China have been hoarding gold for years, and they plan to use this to back a new currency that will rival the US dollar.

Read full story
72 comments

The Government Nicaragua released 222 political American prisoners

In a major development this morning, the government of Nicaragua released 222 political prisoners, sending them on a chartered flight to Washington, D.C. This move has been seen as a significant step towards restarting ties between Nicaragua and the United States, following years of tension and strained relations.

Read full story
New York City, NY

National Pizza day, 5 top places to have pizza in New York city tonight

Today, February 9th, is National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate this day than by indulging in the most beloved food of all time - PIZZA! Who doesn't love a good pizza, whether it's with toppings or without, the combination of melted cheese, juicy toppings, and crispy crust is enough to make any pizza lover's mouth water.

Read full story

Valentine`s day for Singles, love horoscope for singles.

Valentine's Day is one of the most popular holidays around the world. It's a day dedicated to celebrating love and affection between intimate partners. However, for those who are single, it can be a difficult time, with society placing a lot of emphasis on being in a relationship on this day. But it's important to remember that Valentine's Day is just one day out of the year, and being single can actually be an opportunity to focus on self-love and self-care.

Read full story
2 comments

Salary Inequality in United States, CEOS earn more per day than average American per year.

The United States is known for being the land of opportunity, where hard work is rewarded and anyone can achieve success. However, the reality is that the gap between the wealthy and the working class is growing at an alarming rate. According to recent data, the average American worker makes about 58,260 dollars a year, while the average American CEO will make that much in less than 7 hours on the first work day of 2023. This is a clear indication of how bad inequality has become in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments

State of the Union Tonight, where to watch and what to expect

President Joe Biden will address the nation in his second State of the Union speech tonight, February 7th at 9 PM ET. During this address, the President will reflect on the progress made in the past two years of his presidency and give an update on the country's current state.

Read full story
9 comments
Tennessee State

Reunited After Decades: A Story of Tennessee Sisters Discovering Family Through DNA Testing

February is a month of love and it`s time to share a heartwarming story of sisters from Tennessee who got reuinted after DNA test. We wrote about them 3 years ago when they first shared their news, let`s see what has happened ever since then and how this family doing overall.

Read full story

President Biden says he does not take any blame for high inflation

Inflation has been a topic of concern for many Americans as the cost of living continues to rise. The economic phenomenon is affecting everyone in one way or another, from the price of groceries to the cost of housing. The issue of inflation was recently brought to the forefront during a Jobs of America report, where the reporter asked President Biden about the situation.

Read full story
706 comments

Study reveals that Single Women own more homes than Single Men, despite the wage cap.

So there has been a recent study that reveals that single women in the U.S. own more homes than single men in the U.S. How is this possible when women earn less than men? Let`s dive into the study and facts and try to find some answers.

Read full story
2 comments

Chinese Balloon over United States for a couple of days, Pentagon says

Many Americans woke up to a mysterious sight in the sky this morning as reports of a strange balloon began to flood social media platforms. Twitter was filled with pictures and videos from Minnesota, where residents captured images of the unusual object floating high above the clouds.

Read full story
10 comments

February's Full Moon in Leo: What to Expect Based on Your Zodiac Sign

This month's full moon is approaching us: The upcoming full moon on February 5, 2023, is set to be a particularly powerful one. As a snow moon in Leo, it is expected to bring about heightened emotions, conclusions to cycles, and revelations that may not always be comfortable.

Read full story
1 comments

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen to what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.

Read full story
1138 comments

Full moon in Leo and energies to manifest your dream life

The Full Moon in Leo on February 5, 2023, marks a powerful time of transformation and manifestation. This lunation is not just any regular full moon, as it falls under the sign of Leo, known for its boldness, pride, and high drama. On the other hand, the Sun is transiting through Aquarius, the sign of innovation and socially conscious, during this time.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Free Art Exhibitions this Spring `23 in New York City.

Spring is a time of renewal and growth, and what better way to embrace the season than by visiting some of New York City's top art galleries for free?. This year, several galleries are offering free admission to their exhibitions throughout the spring, allowing art lovers to see works by some of the most celebrated artists of our time.

Read full story
Rehoboth Beach, DE

FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified Documents

The FBI is currently searching President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware, in connection to an investigation into classified documents. The operation was carried out with the full support of the President and was described by his attorney, Bob Bauer, as "planned" and executed "without advance public notice" for the sake of "operational security and integrity".

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains

Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy