State of the Union Tonight, where to watch and what to expect

President Joe Biden - State of the Union Photo by Twitter Joe Biden

President Joe Biden will address the nation in his second State of the Union speech tonight, February 7th at 9 PM ET.

During this address, the President will reflect on the progress made in the past two years of his presidency and give an update on the country's current state.

The State of the Union is an annual event in which the President of the United States reports on the nation's state and lays out their legislative agenda for the upcoming year. It’s a significant moment in the political calendar and an opportunity for the President to communicate with the American people and set the tone for the year ahead.

For those interested in watching the event, the speech will be broadcast live on the White House's official Twitter account (@Whitehouse) and on their website, http://WH.gov/SOTU .

You can also tune into watch it on Youtube.

Television news outlets like ABC, CBS, CNN, the Fox News Channel, and NBC will also air the speech across their channels and respective streaming platforms.

This year, President Biden is expected to focus on infrastructure, the economy, and healthcare issues. The speech is also likely to touch on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the administration's efforts to tackle it.

Additionally, President Biden is expected to address the recent rise in gun violence and propose new measures to curb it. It will be interesting to see what issues President Biden decides to address and how he plans to address them.

In conclusion, the State of the Union address is a crucial event for the American people and a moment for the President to set the tone for the year ahead.

Tune in tonight at 9 PM ET to see President Biden’s second State of the Union address and hear about the progress made in the past two years and the nation's future direction.

Will you watch it? What do you think he will share about?