Inflation has been a topic of concern for many Americans as the cost of living continues to rise. The economic phenomenon is affecting everyone in one way or another, from the price of groceries to the cost of housing. The issue of inflation was recently brought to the forefront during a Jobs of America report, where the reporter asked President Biden about the situation.

President Biden was asked if he takes the blame for the current state of inflation, to which he responded that the inflation was already present when he took office.

Let`s dig into some facts based on www.usinflationcalculator.com and let`s discover, was it really here before or not

The inflation crisis has hit America hard, affecting every aspect of daily life. According to US Inflation Calculator, the inflation rate was 1.4% in 2020 when President Biden took office and as of 2022, it has skyrocketed to 7.4%. This number will be updated on February 14, 2023, with the latest inflation calculation.

One of the most significant impacts of inflation is the increase in prices of essential goods and services. For instance, the average retail price of gasoline in the United States was $2.17 per gallon in 2020. However, prices are expected to rise even higher, with the average price for a gallon of gas predicted to be between $3.79 and $4.19 in June.

Similarly, the price of eggs has reached a peak in 2022, with the retail price of a dozen eggs being $4.25 on average, compared to $2.75 in 2015. The average retail price of whole fortified milk was $4.21 in 2022, an increase from the previous year's $3.32.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows that energy prices have increased by 17.6%, with gasoline prices rising by 17.5% in the last year. Used vehicle prices have risen by 4.1% and new vehicle prices have increased by 8.4%. Food prices have also gone up by 10.9% year-over-year.

In conclusion, inflation has affected every aspect of American life, with prices of essential goods and services increasing significantly.

The latest data highlights the impact of inflation on energy, transportation, and food prices. The upcoming inflation calculation on February 14, 2023, will give a clearer picture of the current inflation situation in the country.

