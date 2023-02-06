Study reveals that Single Women own more homes than Single Men, despite the wage cap.

MsBirgith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FvWj_0kdjj02R00
Single Women: The Unexpected Homeowners Despite the Wage GapPhoto byRoberto NicksononUnsplash

So there has been a recent study that reveals that single women in the U.S. own more homes than single men in the U.S. How is this possible when women earn less than men? Let`s dive into the study and facts and try to find some answers.

It is a well-known fact that women in the United States earn 83.1 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Yet, a recent LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data finds that single women are more likely than single men to own a home in 48 of 50 states.

How could this be? The study suggests several possible explanations, bringing to light the resilience and determination of women in achieving their financial goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071I6h_0kdjj02R00
New data shows that single women in the United States own 2.64 million more homes than single men, with single women owning 10.76 million hoPhoto byAvi WaxmanonUnsplash

This New data shows that single women in the United States own 2.64 million more homes than single men, with single women owning 10.76 million homes and single men owning 8.12 million.

Single women make up an average of 12.90% of homeowner-occupied homes in the 50 states, while single men make up only 10.06%.

Despite the fact that single women earn less on average than men, they still manage to secure homeownership at a higher rate. This is likely due to a number of factors, including rising real estate prices and the increasing cost of renting. Women have also been shown to be more financially savvy and proactive in their savings and investment strategies, which may contribute to their higher rate of homeownership.

The study's findings also highlight the importance of policies and programs aimed at helping women achieve financial stability and independence. This includes initiatives to close the pay gap between men and women and providing access to affordable housing and home-buying assistance.

Here are some surprising facts :

  • Single women own approximately 2.64 million more homes than single men across all 50 states.
  • On average, single women own 12.90% of the owner-occupied homes in the U.S, compared to 10.06% for single men.
  • Louisiana boasts the highest percentage of homes owned by single women with 15.16% of its owner-occupied households being owned by women, surpassing the national average by a margin of over 2 percentage points.
  • North Dakota and South Dakota are the only two states where single men own a greater share of homes than single women.
  • Florida has the largest gap in homeownership rates between single women and men, with the gap being 4.55% - nearly 2 percentage points higher than the national average.
  • Wyoming has the smallest gap in homeownership rates between single women and men, with a difference of only 0.39%.

For the full statistics , you can have a look at here:

What are your thoughts on this? Do you own a home or a real estate property?

