Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

Egg Shortage in United States Photo by Ambitious Creative Co. - Rick Barrett on Unsplash

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.

Many farmers have claimed that when they switched from corporate feed to more natural, locally sourced feed, their chickens started laying eggs again. This is a testament to the fact that the quality of feed can greatly impact the health and productivity of chickens.

The TikTok and Twitter posts by farmers have created a buzz in the agriculture community and beyond. Where some are commenting that it is all fake and should not believe them , while others are thinking something really odd is going on.

Clairina Paquette shared her story how her chickens started to lay eggs again Photo by Twitter - Clairina Paquette

Clarinia Paquette, in her Tiktok video, stated that she has not gone a day without eating an egg for the past 30 years. She mentioned that before Halloween, her chickens stopped laying eggs, but after switching their feed to a natural one, and now recently they started laying eggs again. She finishes her statement: " I have to say , there is something to this , I have to put my tin foil hat on."

Watch the full video over here:

Another farmer stated that she did get tons of hate when she first stated about that something is going on with the chicken feed.

Egg Shortage Photo by twittter

In her video she states that she went 6 months without any eggs, until the day she switch the feed and had 17 eggs the next day.

She said on her video that switching the chicken feed from a corporate feed to a natural one was the reason for her chickens starting to lay eggs again.

This statement caused her to receive backlash on social media. She mentioned that for 6 months starting from June, her chickens stopped laying eggs even though she had over a hundred chickens with at least 50 of them being egg-laying birds.

She tried various methods to solve the issue, including changing the lights, but to no avail. Paquette then discovered that the problem might have been with the feed she was using, "Producers Pride," and switched to a different feed, leading to an improvement in egg production. She received 17 eggs on the day after switching the feed.

Watch the full video over here:

Many on Twitter claim that switching to a new feed has led to an increase in egg production for their chickens

Apart from that also Hillandale Farms has caught fire

Egg shortage Photo by twitter

Hillandale Farms, one of the country's leading egg producers, suffered a devastating fire over the weekend. While local media reports estimate that around 100,000 chickens were killed, no official confirmation has been made. The farm, located in Connecticut, raises over 20 million chickens for eggs and has corporate offices in Pennsylvania. Attempts to reach Hillandale Farms for comment have been unsuccessful.

Here is what other Twitter Feed are saying Photo by twitter

How is the Egg prices in your area, have you noticed any changes or..?