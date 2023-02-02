Free Art Exhibitions this Spring `23 in New York City.

Spring is a time of renewal and growth, and what better way to embrace the season than by visiting some of New York City's top art galleries for free?

Free Art Gallery In NEw York city Photo by Blake Cheek on Unsplash

This year, several galleries are offering free admission to their exhibitions throughout the spring, allowing art lovers to see works by some of the most celebrated artists of our time.

From Chicharu Shiota's "Signs of Life" at the Galerie Templeroom, visitors can explore thought-provoking works that reflect the human condition. This exhibition runs through March 9th, 2023 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Chiharu Shiota - New York Art Exhibit Photo by Instagram

Things to know about Chiharu Shiota :

Chiharu Shiota is a Japanese artist known for her large-scale installations that incorporate everyday objects and personal memorabilia.

Shiota was born in Osaka, Japan in 1972 and currently lives and works in Berlin. Her work explores themes of life, death and relationships, and aims to create an existence in absence. Shiota works in a variety of media, including thread installations, drawings, sculptures, photography, and videos. She has had numerous solo exhibitions throughout the world, including at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo and the Venice Biennale. Shiota has had several gallery exhibitions in New York, including at the PACE gallery and The Essl Museum. Her work is also part of the permanent collections of several museums and institutions globally.

Hills Art Foundation Photo by Instagram

Next, head over to the Hill Art Foundation to see Spencer Finch's "Lux and Lumen."

Step into the world of light and color at the Hill Art Foundation, where Spencer Finch's "Lux and Lumen" exhibition awaits.

This exciting showcase runs through March 4, 2023 and offers visitors a chance to see the artist's innovative approach to light and color in person.

Open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, "Lux and Lumen" is a must-see for art lovers and enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

Discover how Finch uses color and light to create mesmerizing works of art that explore the intersection of art, science, and the natural world. With an eye for detail and a mastery of technique, Finch creates captivating installations that leave a lasting impression. Don't miss your chance to see "Lux and Lumen" and be transported to a world of color and light!

Lux and Lumen Spencer Finch Photo by hillartfoundation

For fans of David Hockney, don't miss his "20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures" at Pace Gallery, which runs through February 25, 2023. This exhibition showcases Hockney's vibrant, colorful works, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Pace Gallery David Hockney`s free exhibit Photo by instagram

David Hockney is a British painter, draftsman, printmaker, stage designer, and photographer. He is considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century and a major contributor to the pop art movement. "20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures" is a recent exhibition of Hockney's work, showcasing his vibrant and playful paintings of flowers and landscapes.

David Hockney " 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures." Photo by Pace Gallery

These works demonstrate Hockney's unique approach to color and form, and his ability to bring ordinary objects to life through his brushstrokes. The exhibition also includes some of Hockney's larger pieces, which demonstrate his mastery of scale and composition. Overall, "20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures" is a testament to Hockney's exceptional talent and enduring legacy as one of the great artists of our time.

Felix Gonzalez-Torres Foundation at the David Zwirner is another must-see exhibition this spring.

Visitors can explore Gonzalez-Torres's thought-provoking works that explore themes of identity, community, and loss, and the exhibition runs through February 25, 2023. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

FelixGonzalez-TorresFoundation Non-profit organisation The Foundation maintains, builds, and facilitates knowledge and understanding around Photo by instagram

Felix Gonzalez-Torres was a Cuban-American conceptual artist known for his minimalist installations and public artworks that engage with themes of identity, community, and loss.

Gonzalez-Torres was a leading figure in the 1980s and 90s art world and continues to be celebrated for his impact on contemporary art.

The "Felix Gonzalez-Torres Foundation at the David Zwirner" is a major exhibition of Gonzalez-Torres's work, presenting his thought-provoking and emotionally charged pieces to the public.

Visitors can expect to see his minimalist installations, such as his iconic "candy spills" and "string light" works, as well as some of his more intimate and personal pieces.

Through his use of everyday materials and his focus on themes of loss and memory, Gonzalez-Torres invites viewers to reflect on the complexities of the human experience and the world around us.

The "Felix Gonzalez-Torres Foundation at the David Zwirner" is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in contemporary art and the powerful potential of creative expression to inspire and transform.

David Zwirner Art gallery New York | London | Paris | Hong Kong | Los Angeles ⠀ @davidzwirnerbooks • @platformart_com • @52walkerstreet zwrn Photo by instagram

For those interested in minimalism, be sure to check out Dan Flavin's "Korblee Gallery 1967" at David Zwirner Gallery. This exhibition, which runs through February 25, 2023, features Flavin's iconic fluorescent light installations and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Dan Flavin was an American minimalistic artist best known for his use of fluorescent light as a medium for his artworks. "Korblee Gallery 1967" is a seminal exhibition of Flavin's work, showcasing his early experiments with fluorescent light as an artistic material.

Visitors can expect to see a series of illuminated structures and wall-mounted works that demonstrate Flavin's innovative use of light and color to create dynamic and ethereal artworks.

The exhibit provides a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and impact of Flavin's pioneering use of light and to appreciate his role as a key figure in the development of minimalism and conceptual art. "Korblee Gallery 1967" is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in the history of modern art and the impact of new materials and technologies on the creative process.

Marian Goodman Gallery Art gallery NYC | Andrea Fraser *closes 2/25 NYC 3rd FL | Cerith Wyn Evans *closes 3/4 PARIS | Cerith Wyn Evans *clos Photo by instagram

Finally, Cerith Wyn Evans' "No Field of Vision" at the Marian Goodman Gallery is a must-see for fans of conceptual art. This exhibition, which runs through March 4, 2023, explores the boundaries of perception and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Cerith Wyn Evans is a Welsh conceptual artist known for his multi-disciplinary approach to art, combining elements of installation, sculpture, film, and performance. "No Field of Vision" is a recent exhibition of Wyn Evans's work, presented at the Marian Goodman Gallery.

Visitors can expect to see a series of immersive installations that engage with themes of language, perception, and the limits of our understanding.

Through his use of light, sound, and other sensory elements, Wyn Evans creates a multi-sensory experience for the viewer, inviting them to engage with his ideas in new and unexpected ways. "No Field of Vision" is a testament to Wyn Evans's exceptional talent as an artist and his ability to create thought-provoking and emotionally charged works that challenge our perceptions and expand our understanding of the world around us.

The exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in contemporary art and the role of sensory experience in the creative process.

Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

The spring season offers a unique opportunity for art lovers to explore New York City's vibrant art scene for free. So, make sure to visit these top galleries and see works by some of the most celebrated artists of our time.