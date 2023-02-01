FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified Documents

Biden - classified documents Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The FBI is currently searching President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware, in connection to an investigation into classified documents.

The operation was carried out with the full support of the President and was described by his attorney, Bob Bauer, as "planned" and executed "without advance public notice" for the sake of "operational security and integrity".

The FBI search is part of a wider probe into the handling of classified documents, which were first discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. in November, and later found at another of President Biden's homes in Wilmington, Delaware, in December and January.

According to President Biden, his team immediately alerted officials once they discovered the classified documents and is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The exact number of recovered records remains unknown, but at least a dozen were found during the January searches.

In his statement to the press, President Biden said that the files were locked away in a garage, adding that they were not left in the open. Despite the FBI's silence on the matter, the search was carried out with the President's consent and no search warrant was required.

This latest development in the investigation into classified documents is a continuation of a series of searches carried out at various locations, and highlights the importance of safeguarding confidential information.

The National Archives has reportedly requested all former Presidents and Vice Presidents of the United States to conduct a search of their personal records for any classified documents or presidential materials that should have been surrendered upon their departure from office.

It must be noted that it is illegal to knowingly or intentionally remove or retain classified material, however, no former or current President or Vice President has faced any charges of wrongdoing in this regard.