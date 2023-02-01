Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains

Ice Storm Warning in Dallas, Texas Photo by Twitter

Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.

According to reports, the ice storm could accumulate on trees and power lines, leading to potential power outages. This has already been seen in other parts of Texas and Tennessee, where thousands of residents have been left without power.

It is important for residents to be cautious and stay informed of the weather conditions. The freezing rain can make roads slippery, making it difficult to drive. It is recommended to stay off the roads if possible and to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Ice Storm - Texas - People without electricity Photo by Twitter

The ice storm warning in the southern states is causing widespread disruptions, leading to school closures and clinic shutdowns. The warning, covering parts of Texas, Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi, and western Tennessee, is expected to bring ice accumulations of more than a quarter-inch.

This is causing concern for the safety of residents in the affected areas, with school districts canceling classes for Wednesday to ensure student safety. Memphis Shelby County Schools, along with other schools in northwestern Mississippi and western Tennessee, have announced closures for the day.

The heaviest ice accumulation is expected in Texas, with potential accumulations of one to three-quarters of an inch through Thursday morning.

This could result in power outages and make roads slippery, making it difficult to drive.

Parkland Health System in Dallas has announced that all clinics will remain closed through Wednesday due to the dangerous weather conditions. This highlights the seriousness of the situation and the importance of taking necessary precautions to stay safe during this time.

Texas Ice Storm Warning - Stay Safe Photo by Twitter

As the severe ice storm continues to impact parts of the southern states, it's important to understand what to expect in the coming days. Here's a breakdown of what residents can expect:

• Freezing rain is forecasted to strike parts of Arkansas, western and central Tennessee, and northwest Mississippi on Tuesday evening. Although it's expected to weaken by early Wednesday morning, it could still cause significant problems.

• Western and central Texas are expected to experience another round of freezing rain late Tuesday and into Wednesday, which could last through the night. The "worst of this storm" is expected to hit the Austin and San Antonio areas in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Most regions are expected to see around or below freezing temperatures.

• Southern Oklahoma is also expected to receive another round of wintry rain on Wednesday, with ice accumulations of up to an inch forecasted in the southern part of the state.

Although the winter storm effects are expected to diminish, and temperatures are expected to rise by Thursday, residents in the affected areas should still be cautious. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this dangerous weather.

This severe ice storm will continue to impact parts of the southern states over the next few days. Residents should prepare for significant freezing rain and wintry conditions and stay informed to ensure their safety during this time.