Valentine's Day Approaching: Food Scents that Make Men Fall for You

MsBirgith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZahIp_0kPA34fd00
Valentine day is coming, what type of scents men likePhoto byEdgar ChaparroonUnsplash

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and, as we all know, it's a special day to celebrate love. But did you know that certain food items can make you more attractive to the opposite sex? Believe it or not, certain scents have been scientifically proven to make men find women more attractive.

Food Scents that are attractive for men:

The first scent to consider is vanilla. Studies have shown that the smell of vanilla increases sexual arousal in men. This is likely due to the fact that vanilla contains a compound called vanillin, which is similar in structure to a compound found in human pheromones. Pheromones are chemicals that are naturally produced by the body and are used to attract a potential mate. By smelling like vanilla, you're essentially sending out a "come hither" signal to men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlXO9_0kPA34fd00
Studies have shown that the smell of vanilla increases sexual arousal in men. This is likely due to the fact that vanilla contains a compounPhoto byCharlie HarutakaonUnsplash

Another scent that can make you more attractive to men is lavender. Research has shown that the aroma of lavender can increase feelings of calm and relaxation, which can make you more approachable and desirable to men. This is likely because lavender is known to have a soothing effect on the nervous system, which can help to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvnet_0kPA34fd00
of lavender can increase feelings of calm and relaxation, which can make you more approachable and desirable to men.Photo byDaiga EllabyonUnsplash

Cinnamon is another food item that can make you more attractive to men. This is likely due to the fact that cinnamon has been shown to increase blood flow, which can make you feel more awake and alert. Additionally, the scent of cinnamon has been shown to stimulate the senses and increase feelings of desire. So, next time you're getting ready for a date, consider using a cinnamon-scented body wash or lotion to boost your attractiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ym9C0_0kPA34fd00
tcinnamon has been shown to increase blood flow, which can make you feel more awake and alert. Additionally, the scent of cinnamon has beenPhoto byMae MuonUnsplash

The scent of apples is also believed to make women more attractive to men. This is likely due to the fact that the smell of apples is associated with youth and vitality. Apples are also known to have a high concentration of antioxidants, which can help to keep skin looking youthful and radiant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j317S_0kPA34fd00
This is likely due to the fact that the smell of apples is associated with youth and vitality. Apples are also known to have a high concentrPhoto byNikolai ChernichenkoonUnsplash

Another food item to consider is pumpkin. The scent of pumpkin has been shown to increase feelings of warmth and comfort, which can make you more appealing to men. Additionally, pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene, which can help to give your skin a healthy, glowing appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5Mkc_0kPA34fd00
The scent of pumpkin has been shown to increase feelings of warmth and comfort, which can make you more appealing to men.Photo byKerde SeverinonUnsplash

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the scent of chocolate can also make you more attractive to men. This is likely due to the fact that chocolate contains a compound called phenylethylamine, which is known to increase feelings of pleasure and happiness. Additionally, the scent of chocolate has been shown to stimulate the release of endorphins, which are the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwtOu_0kPA34fd00
This is likely due to the fact that chocolate contains a compound called phenylethylamine, which is known to increase feelings of pleasure aPhoto bySara CerveraonUnsplash

In conclusion, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to experiment with different food items to boost your attractiveness.

While it's true that beauty comes from within, there's no harm in using certain scents to give yourself an extra boost of confidence.

So, next time you're getting ready for a date, consider using a vanilla, lavender, cinnamon, apples, pumpkin or chocolate-scented body wash or lotion to give yourself an extra edge. Just remember, confidence and self-care are the keys to attraction, so don’t forget to take care of yourself and to be yourself.

Can any men out there confirm if they have any "attraction" towards any scent?

