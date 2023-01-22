Bring in Prosperity and Good Luck for the New Lunar Year with these 9 traditional Chinese customs and activities

MsBirgith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqxjB_0kNJhJnF00
Happy New Lunar Year - what to do to get more luck and prosperityPhoto byOlivia ColaciccoonUnsplash

HAPPY NEW LUNAR YEAR ( CHINESE NEW YEAR ) - WATER RABBIT YEAR

Today, people around the world are celebrating the beginning of a new lunar year, which is a rabbit year, also known as Chinese New Year. This annual celebration is celebrated in China and other parts of Asia, such as Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, North and South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and other countries with significant Chinese communities.

Chinese New Year is a time for families to come together, feast, and exchange gifts. It is also a time for people to honor their ancestors and welcome in good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year. Many people also take the time to clean their homes, decorate with red lanterns and banners, and light fireworks to drive away evil spirits.

One of the most important customs of Chinese New Year is the reunion dinner, where families gather to eat traditional foods such as dumplings, fish, and glutinous rice cakes. These foods are believed to bring good luck and prosperity in the new year.

Another popular tradition is the exchange of red envelopes filled with money, particularly between married couples and older family members to children and unmarried adults. This is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the recipients.

Additionally, many people will wear new clothes and red color is traditionally worn as it's believed to bring good luck. Some people also decorate their homes with red and gold decorations, as these colors are believed to bring wealth and prosperity.

Another important custom is to clean the house before Chinese New Year, as it is believed to sweep away bad luck from the previous year. Many people also decorate their homes with lanterns and banners to welcome in the new year.

In addition to these customs, many people also participate in Lion and Dragon dances, which are performed to bring good luck and chase away evil spirits. These dances are often accompanied by loud drums and cymbals and performed at community events and in front of businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZo9R_0kNJhJnF00
Chinese New Year - Lunar YearPhoto byLachlan GowenonUnsplash

Here is how to bring luck and Happiness to your home in 2023.

  1. Clean your home: Cleaning your home before the Chinese New Year is believed to sweep away bad luck from the previous year and make room for good luck and prosperity in the new year.
  2. Decorate with red and gold: Decorating your home with red and gold decorations is believed to bring wealth and prosperity. Red lanterns, banners, and other decorations are also popular.
  3. Reunion dinner: Gather with your family for a traditional reunion dinner and eat lucky foods such as dumplings, fish, and glutinous rice cakes.
  4. Red envelopes: Give red envelopes filled with money to children and unmarried adults. This is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the recipients.
  5. Wear new clothes: Wearing new clothes, particularly red, is believed to bring good luck.
  6. Lion and dragon dances: Participate in or watch Lion and Dragon dances, which are performed to bring good luck and chase away evil spirits.
  7. Light fireworks: Light fireworks to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck.
  8. Offer sacrifices to ancestors: Offer sacrifices to your ancestors to honor them and bring good luck.
  9. Plant lucky bamboo: Plant lucky bamboo, a type of indoor plant, in your home to bring good luck and prosperity.

These are considered as the must-do traditions and customs of Lunar Year / Chinese New Year, and by following these, you can bring luck, happiness and prosperity to your home during the Lunar Year /Chinese New Year.

Read more about what it will bring for your sign over here: 2023 Chinese New Year: Rabbit Year Brings Surprises for Each Zodiac Sign.

# lunar year# Chinese New Year# celebrations# water rabbit# water rabbit year

