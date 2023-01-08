Winter Skincare routine tips on National National Winter Skin Relief Day on January 8th

National Skincare - Protect your skin during the winter months. Photo by Cheyenne Doig on Unsplash

Winter is here, and with it comes dry, chilly air that can take a toll on your skin. January 8th is National Winter Skin Relief Day, the perfect time to start taking extra care of your skin.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize: Dry winter air can suck the moisture out of your skin, so it's important to use a thick, oil-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

Here are some great moisturizers that skin care experts are recommending. The best is to discover what works best for your skin. But here are the top 5 moisturizers that are hot on social media at the moment.

a. Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream: This thick, non-greasy cream is formulated with glycerin and shea butter to moisturize and nourish dry skin deeply.

Cream for your body Photo by Cetaphil

b. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel: This lightweight, oil-free gel moisturizer is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel: T Photo by Neutrogena

c. Eucerin Daily Hydration Lotion: This lotion is formulated with glycerin and shea butter to moisturize and nourish dry skin deeply. It's also non-greasy and fast-absorbing, making it a great option for everyday use.

Eucerin Daily Hydration Lotion Photo by Eucerin

d. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream: This cream is formulated with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to help repair and restore the skin's natural barrier. It's also non-greasy and suitable for all skin types.

Cera Ve - Moisturising Cream Photo by CeraVe

e.La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer: This moisturizer is formulated with ceramides and niacinamide to help strengthen the skin's barrier and reduce the appearance of dry, flaky skin. It's also suitable for sensitive skin.

La Roche - Posay - Face Moisturizer Photo by La Roche Posay

2. Use a humidifier: Indoor heating can also dry out the air, leading to dry, flaky skin. Dry, itchy skin can be uncomfortable and frustrating. A humidifier can help add moisture back into the air, which can help soothe dry, itchy skin and reduce irritation. And also Dry air can contribute to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By adding moisture back into the air, a humidifier can help plump up your skin and reduce the appearance of these signs of aging.

3.Protect your skin from the cold: When going outside, cover your skin with a scarf, gloves, and a hat to protect it from the harsh winter winds.

4. Choose gentle skincare products: Avoid products with alcohol or other harsh ingredients that can strip your skin of its natural oils. Look for products formulated for sensitive skin or containing ingredients like glycerin and ceramides, which can help moisturize and protect your skin.

5. Don't forget your lips: They can get chapped and dry in the winter, so make sure to use a lip balm with SPF to protect them from the sun and the cold.

Following these simple tips and using the right skincare products can keep your skin healthy and happy all winter. Taking care of your skin can greatly impact how you look and feel. You will look and feel your best when your skin is healthy and well-cared for. And also, today we celebrate national skin winter relief day, so why not take care of your skin and get some new products to protect it.