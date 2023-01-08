What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.

5 Things to do in Boston Photo by Original - Birgith Roosipuu

Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.

One of the best things about living in Boston is the abundance of history and culture. Take a stroll through the Freedom Trail, which takes you to 16 historic sites that played a key role in the American Revolution. Or visit one of the city's many museums, like the Museum of Fine Arts or the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Boston is home to several beautiful parks and green spaces for those who enjoy the outdoors. Take a walk along the Charles River Esplanade, picnic on the Boston Common, or ride a bike through the Arnold Arboretum.

So there are plenty of things to do when you live in Boston or visit Boston.

Here are the top 5 activities/recommendations you could try out & have fun.

1 . Go ice skating at the Frog Pond in the Boston Common – This iconic spot is transformed into a skating rink in the winter, making it a popular destination for skaters of all ages.

Frog Pond in Boston Photo by Screenshot from Instagram Page

2. If you're a foodie or wine lover, mark your calendar for the food and wine event on January 12th at the @bostonharborhotel.

This is a must-attend event for anyone who loves trying new flavors and experiencing the culinary world's best.

At this event, you'll have the chance to sample a wide variety of dishes and drinks from top chefs and winemakers. So whether you're a fan of seafood, meat, vegetables, or something sweet, there's sure to be something on the menu that will tickle your taste buds.

In addition to the delicious food and drink, this event also offers the chance to mingle with other food and wine enthusiasts. You'll have the opportunity to meet new people, share your love of food and drink, and learn more about what goes into creating the dishes and drinks that you love.

So why wait? Go ahead and get your tickets for this exciting food and wine event, and get ready to indulge in some of the best culinary delights that the city has to offer!

And if you are not in town during this time, it is still worth visiting—more information on their website and Instagram page.

Boston Wine & Food Festival Celebrating 34 years of food & wine at @bostonharborhotel Tickets now available for select events, save the date Photo by Boston Wine and Food Instagram page

3. Take a moment and visit Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

If you're a museums fan looking for stunning images for your Instagram feed, you should visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This beautiful venue is a must-see for anyone who appreciates art and architecture.

The museum is housed in a historic building that resembles a 15th-century Venetian palace. As you wander through the museum's galleries, you'll be surrounded by beautiful works of art, including paintings, sculptures, and tapestries.

One of the museum's highlights is its courtyard garden, which is filled with various plants and flowers. This tranquil space is perfect for snap a few Instagram-worthy shots, whether you're looking for a peaceful backdrop or something a little more vibrant.

In addition to the beautiful art and architecture, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum also offers a variety of educational programs and events. Whether you're interested in learning more about the museum's collection or want to enjoy the beauty of the space, you'll find plenty to keep you engaged.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Photo by Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Instagram page

For more information, visit their Instagram page and discover more:

4.Take a moment for yourself and visit some fantastic Spas in Boston. You can choose the spa that matches your budget and needs.

Here are some places you could visit (recommend yours in the comments).

a. The Ritz-Carlton Spa – Located in the heart of the city, this luxurious spa offers a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps.

Take your spa experience further at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston. In conjunction with downtown Boston's Equinox Sports Club, this spa offers an enticing range of facials, massages, and body treatments designed to do more than relax. Spa therapies emphasize wellness and regeneration in every form, from Master Therapy Massage to Bodymelt Treatments and Hydrafacials.

For more information:

b. Kelo Spa is opening in February 2023 - if you love Saunas and are looking forward to some proper Sauna experience, then Kelo Spa is worth checking out.

Kelo Spa Opening February 2023 Photo by Kelo Spa

c. The Spa at the Lenox Hotel – Located in the heart of the city, this spa offers a range of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps.

d. Elite Spa Salon is a leader in the field of professional figure correction and solutions for weight loss. We use the equipment on modern technologies. Our Elite staff has incredible experience and knowledge; we strive for perfection! Elite Spa's primary mission is to our clients from negativity and to help discard everything that prevents them from fully living and enjoying a wonderful life.

Find out more about them here:

5. Visit the Haymarket Boston

As one of America’s oldest open-air markets, Haymarket is a bustling hub for fresh fruits, vegetables, and seafood.

Haymarket Boston is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves fresh, local produce and seafood. As one of America's oldest open-air markets, Haymarket has a long history of offering various new, seasonal products at affordable prices.

Located in the heart of Boston's historic downtown, Haymarket is a bustling hub of activity, where vendors shout out the prices of their wares and customers haggle for the best deals. You'll find everything from stacks of colorful produce to tables piled high with fresh fish and seafood.

In addition to the fresh produce and seafood, Haymarket is also home to a number of specialty food stalls, selling everything from artisanal cheeses and meats to spices and other ingredients.

Even if you're not in the mood to shop, Haymarket is a great place to wander and enjoy the city's sights, sounds, and smells.

Boston is a fantastic city to have fun and connect with people. Whether you're a local or a visitor, there's always something new to discover and enjoy. Boston has something for everyone, from its rich history and culture to its abundance of outdoor spaces and bustling neighborhoods. So why wait? Get out there and discover all that this vibrant city has to offer. Have fun!