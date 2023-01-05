Full Moon On January 6th, Wolf Moon in Cancer, here is what to know.

Full Moon in January 2023 Photo by Christopher Ruel on Unsplash

The full moon for January is on its way. The Full Moon occurs on January 6th, 2023. Sometimes January's referred to as the "Wolf Moon."

As with all full moons, it is a time of heightened energy and emotion and may be an excellent time to pay attention to your inner state and consider ways to take care of yourself and your emotional well-being.

January`s Full Moon comes from the house of Cancer with a Gemini Influence because of the Mars retrograde.

A full moon in the sign of Cancer is thought to be a time of heightened emotions and introspection.

Cancer is a sign associated with feelings and intuition; a full moon in this sign may bring these qualities to the forefront.

The energy of a full moon in Cancer can be an excellent time to pay attention to your emotional state and consider ways to take care of yourself and your emotional well-being.

Full moons are a great way to set your intention and practice your manifestation.

The full moon is often associated with strong emotions and intense energy, and it is thought by some to be a time when manifestation is more powerful.

Manifestation is the act of bringing something into being, and because of the intense energy of the full moon can help to manifest their desires and goals.

Here are some great ideas to manifest and slow down during this intense energy.

Here are ten tips for manifestation during the full moon:

Set an intention: Before you start your manifestation practice, take a moment to think about what you want to bring into your life. Be specific and focus on the feeling or energy you want to cultivate. Create a sacred space: Find a quiet, comfortable place where you can relax and focus. You might want to light a candle or incense, or surround yourself with crystals or other sacred objects. Meditate: Take some time to clear your mind and connect with your intention. Meditation can help to quiet the noise of the outside world and allow you to focus on your desired outcome. Visualize: Spend some time visualizing your intention as if it has already come to fruition. Use all of your senses to really feel the experience of having what you desire. Write it down: Write down your intention and read it out loud. This can help to solidify your goal and make it feel more real. Take inspired action: Once you have set your intention and visualized your desired outcome, look for opportunities to take small steps towards manifesting your goal. Trust that the universe will guide you in the right direction. Let go of attachment: It is important to let go of attachment to the outcome of your manifestation practice. Trust that the universe has a plan for you and that everything will work out in the end. Practice gratitude: Focus on the things you already have in your life that bring you joy and gratitude. This can help to shift your focus from lack to abundance. Surround yourself with supportive people: Surround yourself with people who support your goals and are positive influences in your life. Trust the process: Trust that the universe is working in your favor and that your manifestation will manifest in the perfect time and way.

Make this year amazing by starting with the right mindset and vibration.

Remember, it is important to take care of yourself and make time for relaxation and self-care on a regular basis. The full moon can be a good reminder to prioritize your well-being and to take a break from the demands of daily life.