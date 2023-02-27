Nazareth, PA

Bludgeoned To Death -The 1953 Murder Of Paul And Gail Schultz

Mrs H

The two teenagers were found dead in a creek behind their home, and everyone claimed they never saw anything despite the houses being proximate to one another.

Paul and Gail SchultzPhoto bydefrosting cold cases

Born November 19, 1934, Gail Lee Schultz was an amazing half-sister to her younger brother Paul (12). Her mother had died when she was little, and her father, Paul Snr, had remarried a young woman named Claire, and both conceived Paul Jr.

The family lived in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and those who knew them said they were an average happy family despite Junior’s condition; however, it’s unclear what type of disease he had, but many believe it was autism as he couldn’t speak but would " moan and groan" to express himself— nevertheless, Gail was always his shoulder to lean on. 

Soon after she finished high school, she took it upon herself to stay at home and teach her brother how to be independent despite the lack of resources at the time. The two would head to the creek, search for rocks, and play games before heading home. However, on March 7, 1953, things were different.

According to a police report, the two left home at around 2 p.m., passed by their friend’s house (Chubby), and made their way to Black Rock Creek. At around 4.30 pm, their mother panicked as they were still not yet back, and the weather was unfavorable, so she called their father to look for them.

Paul rushed from work and searched everywhere, but there was no sign of them, and after a few minutes of nothing, he made his way to the creek and discovered what no parent should ever witness. It wasn’t long until everyone heard him screaming and headed out. Claire panicked and looked through the kitchen window and was shocked to see her husband pulling something from the stream. She knew the worst had happened — her kids were gone.

Neighbors quickly came out, and within a few minutes, the family doctor John Fraunfelder arrived and, later, the ambulance. While they waited, Paul continued to perform CPR, hoping for the best, but nothing happened. Everyone hoped that they had fallen by mistake and needed professional help to be okay, but sadly that wasn’t the case — It was later discovered that they had been murdered — the difficult question was by who and why?

Turn of events

After the autopsy revealed they had been killed approximately 30 minutes after leaving their home, a closer investigation began. John C. Katinis, the director of Katinis Funeral Chapel, now Strunk Funeral Home, inspected the bodies and concluded that the wounds were too severe to have been caused by slipping on a rock and falling into the creek. He added that Gail had also been struck seven times with a heavy object, so much that one of her thumbs had fractured.

On the other hand, Paul Jr. had been struck three times, and one of the blows was so severe that it penetrated his skull and heavily damaged his brain. It was this report that got the police involved. However, it was too late, as the crime scene had been unintentionally compromised. Almost everyone who heard the news had continuously visited the place to seek answers, and the snow had also piled up.

Gail’s glasses were found nine days later, about 40 feet from the creek, with a large blade next to them. Unfortunately, it was covered with rust, and officers concluded it didn’t match their wounds.

Possible suspects and investigation.

With all the information gathered, a murder investigation began. Hundreds of people, including the parents, were interviewed since they were considered the primary suspects. However, all were ruled out except for a man named Willis R. Keck.

Everyone found it odd that on that day, he got back from work earlier than usual and spent the whole day at home until 8.30 pm despite knowing about the tragedy outside. He also claimed that he didn’t know the kids at all, yet it was a small town, and everyone knew each other. However, despite all this, he was cleared like everyone else after two hours of interrogation and passing the lie dictator test.

Without anything tangible, the police had no choice but to close the case and rule it unsolved.

