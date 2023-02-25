Who You Should Not Marry —Warning Signs To Watch Out For

Choose wisely before walking down the aisle.

wedding Photo by Євгенія Височина on Unsplash

Marriage is indeed a beautiful thing, but when it comes to it, it can be challenging to know who is and isn’t suitable for us. Most of the time, we tend to be naive and brush off the little red flags we see while dating, thinking that once we are married, things will be different, but sadly, this is usually never the case— sometimes, they all move from bad to worse. As someone who has been married for seven years and on the verge of deciding whether to leave or stay, I thought it would be wise to point out some things we should never take for granted while dating and choosing a life partner. These include but are not limited to; the following

1. A Narcissist Partner

Narcissism is one of the underlooked red flags in a relationship because, in most cases, the victim tends to be in denial of the present situation and hold on to the hope that the person they met at the beginning( who was lovely and kind) would eventually come back, but sadly this is never the case. One thing l have realized is that people with narcissistic personality disorder see the world in their own way. They believe that everything, including their partner, revolves around them, and they don’t understand why other people don’t see it this way. They will often try to control everything, including their partner’s thoughts and behavior (where they go and who they see).

They will easily get agitated if things don’t go their way and would blame their partner for such issues. Moreover, they have no empathy for anyone and would never try to understand another person’s feelings or perspective on an issue. During an argument, they will always be on the right side and would never admit when they’re wrong despite being presented with facts.

They will intentionally toil with their partner’s feelings and overstep their boundaries just to prove a point and show no remorse. In most cases, there is no partnership in such a relationship. The narcissist is always the head and the other partner the tail. As a result, the other partner will always suffer the consequences of being seen as the problem in the relationship, and they will begin to feel like they are not enough for anyone, which in reality wouldn’t be the case. People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) are just wired in their own way.

2. A Sexually Selfish Partner

As much as communication plays an important role in a relationship, so is sexual intimacy. Most of the time, especially in the beginning, when things are going great, and the sex is good, it can be easy to overlook some selfish or lazy habits in the bedroom. People tend to undermine the importance of four play; however, once things start going south and the sex becomes dull or a struggle, those habits will become glaringly obvious. You don’t want to spend your life trying to figure out why things aren’t working out between the sheets anymore just so you can finally learn that they never bothered learning how to please you in another way, especially during four play because they didn’t think it was that important.

3. An Unreliable Partner

When looking for a life partner, you must find someone reliable and honest, so you don’t carry the marriage load alone. Each marriage has its responsibilities and struggles, and for it to run smoothly, it’s crucial that both parties hold their end of the bargain and don’t bail out when things get tough. However, this is unachievable with an unreliable partner. They will always have excuses as to why their part isn’t done, which will cause unnecessary fights. Sooner rather than later, you will get tired of picking up after them and probably end the relationship.