Why Many People Are Angry Over This Year's Grammys—Opinion

Sam Smith's Grammy Pictures

Although the music industry has always had dark controversies around it, with many people believing and claiming that it is tied to a satanic cult, nothing has been more apparent than this year’s Grammys—from the dress codes, the presentation, and the music itself. In a now-deleted post by CBS, in support of Sam Smith’s Grammy “unholy” performance, many Christians felt that the devil wasn’t in hiding anymore and it was time for everyone to put their house in order.

One user tweeted “It’s just a song"
"It’s just a music video"
"It’s just a performance"
"It doesn’t mean anything"
"It’s not that deep"

These are just some of the excuses I’ve heard from lukewarm Christians regarding the celebrities they endorse when they do things like this on national TV and call it "art". 

Rather than pray for these individuals we cheer them on? Rather than teach our kids to be careful with what they listen to we sing along with them in the car. One of the top songs being played on repeat on our radio stations is called "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Beyonce has a song where she says she uses the Bible to soak up her period blood. Yet we call her Queen? No thanks. 

The world is going to be the world. The lost will act like the lost. Those who operate in darkness will radiate darkness. I'm not surprised by this. I am surprised that people who claim to love the Lord support this mess. 

It’s not just a song. It’s not just a music video. It does mean something. It is that deep. And if you don’t raise your children in the Word they will be raised in the World. Don’t worry about being politically correct, but be biblically correct!”

However, as in most cases, some felt like “Again” the Christians were taking it too far. One Facebook user wrote, “ The Christians love the devil so much that they see him in everything…yes it’s just a video, yes it’s just a performance”.

What are your thoughts on this? Personally, l believe the whole thing was just a mockery of God and Christianity and it's just the beginning of more evil things to come. On top of that, I didn’t watch everything, but whatever l saw made my spirit cringe, and l told myself not to watch it anymore.

https://opoyi.com/entertainment/cbs-deletes-we-are-ready-to-worship-tweet-after-sam-smiths-unholy-grammy-performance-divides-internet/...https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-sam-smiths-grammys-insulted-performance-2023-2

