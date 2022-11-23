Man Arrested For Murder After Wife Allegedly Sets Herself On Fire Over Domestic Issues

Nigerian businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna has finally been arrested for the brutal murder of his wife after she allegedly set herself on fire over domestic issues.

IVD and his wife Photo by Mamajazz/ Facebook

Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken into custody three weeks ago after his wife’s family pushed for justice. He and Bimbo had been together for almost two decades, but things were not as they seemed. On the outside, he looked like a good family man —loving and successful — but behind the scenes, he was the devil himself.

He constantly beat her at any given opportunity and, at one point, beat her to a coma while she was eight months pregnant. However, she took him back once he promised to be a better man. Nonetheless, things only moved from bad to worse.

On October 15th, 2022, Bimbo was rushed to the hospital after allegedly setting their house on fire with herself inside. According to close sources, she confronted her husband about the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued. However, it’s still unclear what led to her setting everything ablaze with herself inside, as IVD has refused to talk. Nevertheless, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, soon after her death IVD came out from hiding and proclaimed himself the victim. He posted that, even though their marriage was not perfect, he wasn’t to blame, and his wife was the villain. However, those who knew the real him were not convinced and called for his head.

Thankfully, Nigerian police heard their cry and put him behind bars. Though he has refused to talk and explain what happened, they believe they have enough to charge him and put him behind bars forever. I hope they keep their word and this woman rests in peace.

If you want to know more about what happened, here is the first article. Thank you

