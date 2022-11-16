Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings

A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings.

Image for representation only De Insider/Olivia Acland

According to Sunday news, the unidentified figure told his daughter that “goblins would visit her at night and insert something in her private parts.” —however, she was not supposed to make a sound as they didn’t like noise —and if she did, they would kill her. Frightened, the little girl listened, not knowing the "goblins" were her dad destroying her life. Nonetheless, the sad truth eventually came out. However, once it did, the mother said she had no idea something was happening.

“She never said anything, we tried to ask her about what happened to her, but she wouldn’t talk, up to now…l never saw any behavioral changes in her such that I never noticed that she was probably being abused. She remained the same child until we discovered she was pregnant.

Sadly, “she does not know what is wrong with her — that she is pregnant. The last time I saw her, she asked me if I would take her home once she healed from her sickness, as that is what she knows. I started to see her menstruating in 2020, and she was seven years old then, and I took her to the clinic to find out what the cause could have been.

“They told me that she could menstruate early owing to the foods children eat nowadays. We returned home, then this year (August), I noticed that her stomach was swelling and took her to the hospital again, and there it was discovered that she was pregnant. I was not expecting that she could be pregnant because it is a shock and something foreign to us that a nine-year-old child can fall pregnant.” However, it’s more saddening that her father is behind it.

The man in question remains in prison, and l will update you when new details emerge.

Sources