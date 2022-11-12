Chris Watts Opens Up About Killing His Family—"I felt no remorse"

"On August 12th, when I finished putting the girls to bed, I walked away and said, “That’s the last time I’m going to be tucking my babies in.” I knew what would happen the day before and I did nothing to stop it!”

Indeed looks can be deceiving. On the outside, Chris looked like a good family man. His wife, Shannan, was proud of the family the two had built and frequently posted their pictures and family vlogs on her Facebook page, and everyone thought they had it all. However, the sad reality was that things were not as they seemed, and Chris was a monster in the making.

Once he began seeing his core worker, Nichol Kessinger, around June 2018, his true colors emerged. He intentionally distanced himself from his wife, who, at the time, was pregnant with their third child and first son, Niko. Speaking to Cherlyn Cadle, a novel writer, Chris later said that that was when he started fantasying about killing Shanann.

"He told me he would daydream about killing Shanann. She would be yelling at him or be upset about something, and he wouldn’t fight back, but he would just stand there and just daydream about what it would be like to kill her.”

Soon after, he began putting his evil plan into action. On August 9, 2018, he took his mistress out for dinner while his wife was away on a business trip. As they sat down at the table and enjoyed their meal, he silently planned the painful demise of his wife and kids. Four days later, he carried it out.

He said that even before he argued with Shanann about wanting a divorce, he had gone to four-year-old Bellas’s room, then Celeste, and used a pillow to smother them.

Soon after, he calmly went back to bed with his wife, created a divorce argument with her then strangled her to death.

Isn’t it weird how I look back, and what I remember so much is her face getting all black with streaks of mascara? Her eyes filled with blood; as she looked at me and died. I knew she was gone when she relieved herself.”, writes the author.

“After Shanann had passed, Bella and Cece woke back up. I’m not sure how they woke back up, but they did. Bella’s eyes were bruised, and both girls looked like they had been through trauma. That made the act that much worse.”

It was then that he wrapped his wife in a sheet and bundled her into the car while his terrified daughters watched.

“The darkness inside of me had won; it was still in me, though, I thought, maybe permanently.” I felt evil, swallowed up by this thing inside of me. I felt like I could kill anything and be justified for doing it.”

Soon after, he drove them to the oil company where he worked and dumped her body first. According to the book, as he dropped Shannan, “she landed facedown “ and partially gave birth to the baby boy she was carrying, and sadly, he didn’t make it. “She landed face down; I remember being so angry with her that I was not going to change how she landed.”

He then smothered Cece with her favorite blanket that she was carrying before dropping her into an oil tank.“I couldn’t believe how easy it was just to let her drop through the hole and let her go. I heard the splash as she hit the oil”.

Chris then turned to his oldest daughter Bella, who, despite her age, knew that her father was about to kill her (she was four, by the way). “Little quiet Bella had the will to live. Out of all three, Bella is the only one that put up a fight.

“I will hear her soft little voice for the rest of my life, saying, ‘Daddy, NO!!! She knew what I was doing to her. She may not have understood death, but she knew I was killing her.”

Despite listening to his daughter’s plea, Chris still went ahead with his plan and killed her. He then dropped her down the oil tank, returned home, and reported them missing. However, the most unbelievable thing is that he even gave press interviews pleading for his family to come back home and claiming he had no idea where they were. Thankfully he failed the polygraph test and pleaded guilty. He was then sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

However, in his confession, The Murders of Chris Watts, he said, “on August 12th, when I finished putting the girls to bed, I walked away and said, “That’s the last time I’m going to be tucking my babies in.” I knew what would happen the day before and did nothing to stop it!. All I could feel was now I was free to be with Nikki. Feelings of my love for her were overcoming me. I felt no remorse”.

