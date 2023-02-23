Queen Victoria and John Brown: the controversial relationship between sovereign and servant

Queen Victoria, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, is known for her strict adherence to protocol and tradition. However, her relationship with her servant, John Brown, was anything but conventional. The relationship between Queen Victoria and John Brown has been the subject of much speculation and controversy over the years, with some historians claiming that it was purely platonic, while others suggest that it was a passionate love affair.

John Brown was a Scottish Highlander who entered the royal household as a servant in 1848. He soon became a trusted confidant of Queen Victoria and was eventually promoted to the position of personal attendant. Brown's rugged, outdoorsy demeanor and Scottish charm appealed to the Queen, who was said to have found him refreshing compared to the stuffy, formal courtiers who surrounded her.

As Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, grew increasingly ill and eventually died in 1861, Brown became even more important to her. He acted as a surrogate husband, accompanying her on walks and rides, and even teaching her how to fish and shoot. Brown was fiercely loyal to the Queen, and she in turn came to rely heavily on him.

Rumors of an affair between Queen Victoria and John Brown began to circulate almost immediately. Some historians have claimed that the Queen's letters to Brown were filled with sexual innuendo and declarations of love, while others insist that their relationship was purely platonic. Whatever the truth may be, the rumors persisted, and Brown was often the subject of ridicule and scorn from the rest of the royal household.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, Queen Victoria and John Brown remained inseparable until he died in 1883. The Queen was devastated by his passing and went into deep mourning for years afterward. She had a memorial erected in his honor and even commissioned a biography of Brown to be written after his death.

In recent years, historians have taken a more nuanced view of Queen Victoria's relationship with John Brown. While it is clear that they had a close bond and that Brown was an important figure in her life, the nature of their relationship remains somewhat unclear. Some have suggested that Brown acted as a sort of emotional crutch for the Queen during a difficult time in her life, while others believe that their relationship was more complex than that.

One of the most interesting aspects of the relationship between Queen Victoria and John Brown is how it challenged traditional gender roles and power dynamics. As a queen, Victoria was expected to be in control at all times, yet she found herself increasingly reliant on Brown's support and guidance. This dynamic was particularly striking given that Brown was not only a servant but also a member of the working class.

Some historians have argued that Queen Victoria's relationship with John Brown was a form of rebellion against the stifling restrictions of royal life. In Brown, she found a companion who was not bound by the same rules and conventions as the rest of her courtiers. He was rough around the edges, with a strong sense of independence and a disregard for the pomp and ceremony that defined royal life. For Queen Victoria, this was a refreshing change of pace, and she enjoyed the sense of freedom that came with spending time with Brown.

At the same time, the Queen's relationship with Brown was deeply controversial. Many of her subjects were scandalized by the idea of a queen consorting with a mere servant, and rumors of an affair were rampant. Some members of the royal household even tried to have Brown dismissed from his position, but the Queen was determined to keep him by her side.

Despite the controversy, Queen Victoria and John Brown's relationship endured until Brown died in 1883. In the years that followed, the Queen continued to hold him in high esteem, commissioning a memorial in his honor and even having a lock of his hair placed in her coffin when she died in 1901.

Today, Queen Victoria and John Brown's relationship remains a subject of fascination for historians and the general public alike. While the true nature of their relationship may never be known for certain, there can be no doubt that they shared a close and meaningful bond. In many ways, their story serves as a reminder that love and loyalty can take many forms, and that the heart often knows no bounds.

