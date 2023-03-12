10 Life Realities People Don’t Want to Accept Photo by Mr. Mullet

We all have realities we don't want to deal with in life. Some realities push us to live a better life. Others we push away. The truth can hurt, but it can also help us grow in better, happier, more well-rounded people.

Life shouldn't always be a cakewalk, it should teach us what we need to live a more meaningful life.

I hope these 10 life realities will help you get over the hump.

These are the 10 life realities that hit hard.

Stop having perfectionist expectations. It just creates expectations that might never happen. The more you stay invulnerable, the deeper you get stuck in hard feelings. Forgiveness is accepting the apology you will never receive. We should stop saying eulogies at funerals and start telling them at birthdays. Real friends and real partners stay with you during hard times. Not everyone is ready for love — and that could be you too. Living in authenticity means leaving inauthenticity (and those people) behind. Growth is like a sapling putting roots into the ground to grow towards the sun. It’s scary because you’re not always strong enough to handle a strong storm (yet). Allowing people to lose you instead of convincing them of your worth is better than selling your soul to someone that doesn’t deserve it.

10. Rough days happen. Go to bed early and wake up early tomorrow to make a better day happen.

I adapted this from Sherry Cam, a writer on Quora.